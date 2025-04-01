No Fooling! Carnival’s Top 10 Debunked Rumors in 2025

Rumors can be persistent on the internet, especially through viral videos, social media, and message boards where everyone seems to be a cruise expert. But when you want the truth, go to the source!

As one of the world’s largest cruise lines with one of the world’s largest cruise ship fleets, it isn’t surprising that Carnival Cruise Line is subject to a wide range of rumors.

From food to travel documents to prohibited items and more, there isn’t an accusation that hasn’t been leveled at Carnival Cruise Line at some point.

These top 10 most recent rumors are just a few of the issues that have been debunked just so far in 2025 – what may the rest of the year bring?

#10 – Carnival Not Expanding Menu Offering at Popular Venue

Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guy’s Burger Joint is one of the most popular casual eateries onboard Carnival cruise ships (I’ll take a Plain Jane any day!). The biggest complaint about the venue is often its limited hours, but eager burger buffs were excited at the prospect of the menu expanding to include breakfast sandwiches.

Unfortunately, this option is only available aboard Carnival Sunrise and there are no plans to introduce a Guy’s Burger Joint breakfast menu across the fleet. Instead, the grill space is used in the mornings to fry up extra pancakes and other foods for the wildly popular Lido Marketplace buffet.

#9 – Phones Will Not Be Banned in the MDR

Carnival Cruise Ship Dining Room (Photo Credit: Benson Truong)

Cell phones at sea can be a controversial topic, with some cruisers preferring to completely unplug while others love to use cruise line apps, messaging, and more even onboard.

Despite some cruisers making the unreasonable demand that phones should be banned in the Main Dining Room restaurants to promote more of a “fine dining” experience, Carnival will not be doing so.

What is most surprising is that anyone would think this could be a possibility, considering the cruise line has invested a great deal in the Carnival Hub app and has QR codes on dining room tables for guests to access the nightly menus. Of course, paper menus remain available on request for those who want to unplug, but phones will not be banned.

#8 – Travel Documents Do Not Require Guests’ Middle Names

Carnival Horizon in PortMiami, Florida (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

All cruise guests must have the appropriate documents so they can check in and board their cruise. While a valid passport is the easiest and most convenient option, other documents can also be used, depending on the sailing and port destinations.

Anxious guests, however, might worry that if every letter of their full name isn’t present on their paperwork, they might be denied boarding. Carnival Cruise Line has carefully noted that a guest’s middle name is not necessary.

This is a great relief to travelers whose middle name (or even their first name) might not fit completely on the cruise line’s check-in forms, as well as for travelers who have two middle names or just a middle initial.

To be clear, however, nicknames are not appropriate (“Livvy” instead of “Elizabeth”), and documents should match check-in information as closely as possible to avoid any difficulties at embarkation.

#7 – Snacks Are Not Banned

Donuts at Mardi Gras’ Java Blue (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

While Carnival cruises are filled with food – from the main restaurants and specialty dining to pizza, ice cream, deli sandwiches, salad bars, room service, and more – some guests crave their favorite snacks during their vacation.

But what about that specific brand of chips, snack cakes, or candy? For me, that would be Doritos and Little Debbies.

While a limited number of additional treats are available through the Fun Shops and the Cherry on Top sweet shop, guests can still bring their own favorites aboard. The only restriction is that snacks should be in their original, sealed packaging. No opened or homemade treats can be brought onboard.

#6 – Crew Members Cannot Accept All Gifts

Photo Copyright: Cruise HIve

It is the hard-working crew members that truly make a Carnival cruise something special, and many travelers want to bring gifts as a special thank you for crew members who go above and beyond even the typical excellent service.

While such gifts are truly appreciated, the same rule applies as to snack foods – no homemade cookies, brownies, or other foods can be brought onboard, as crew members are not permitted to accept them. Likewise, crew members cannot accept any bottles of wine or champagne, even if they are left in a stateroom at the end of a cruise.

Small gifts such as keychains or ballcaps are fun options many crew members appreciate, and a sincere thank-you note can be a very memorable and heartfelt gift as well.

#5 – Unique Denominations Make Great Tips

Cash Tipping on Carnival Cruise Line

Of course, the best (and most useful!) gift of all is an extra gratuity, which all crew members appreciate. While such a tip can be given in creative ways – though that is occasionally controversial – what about unique denominations?

Two dollar bills can be confusing to some people who aren’t familiar with them, but these special bills are indeed legal tender and can be offered as tips. In fact, the bills are considered lucky by many cultures, making them an even more unique and appreciated gesture of appreciation. And yes, they’re perfectly great for tipping!

#4 – Fans and Sound Machines Are Not Banned

Carnival Cruise Ship Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

There can be a LOT of noise on a cruise ship. Not only can the nightclub, production shows, and deck parties pump up the volume, but operational noises – the engines, fitness equipment in the gym, accidentally slamming doors – can also be quite loud.

Cruisers have several ways they might deal with such noises to get a good night’s sleep, including deliberately choosing a stateroom in a quieter area or bringing along earplugs to block out most sounds.

While Carnival Cruise Line has recently banned bluetooth speakers, other sound-producing sleep aids are not banned. Guests can still pack along small portable fans as well as white noise sound machines, so long as they are not Bluetooth speakers.

Using a white noise app on a smartphone or even keeping the stateroom television on low are other options some travelers use to create the best sleep atmosphere in their cabins.

#3 – Guests Can Still Get Coffee To-Go

(Photo Credit: Kite_rin)

In an effort to be more environmentally-friendly, many cruise lines have eliminated single-use products in recent years. Plastic straws were among the first to go, along with any plastic cutlery, plastic coffee stirrers, and similar items.

One rumor quickly caught the attention of coffee-lovers, however, and that is the idea that Carnival Cruise Line was eliminating to-go coffee cups at its popular JavaBlue Cafés. Instead, guests would be required to sit to enjoy their morning beverage and the ceramic mugs could then be reused.

Nonsense! Never mind the fact that guests routinely walk all around Carnival ships carrying all types of different drink glasses, but this rumor is unfounded and untrue. Coffee is still offered to-go, and can be the perfect way to wake up before heading out for a day of shore excursion fun or trying out onboard activities.

#2 – Exemptions Are Not Available for the Drink Package

Cruise Drinks (Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock)

One of the most persistent, ever-present rumors that Carnival Cruise Line has debunked over and over is the idea that there are exemptions granted for the Cheers! beverage package policy.

While cruisers might really wish this rumor was true, the firm policy is that all adults age 21 and older must purchase the all-inclusive drink package if one traveler in the stateroom purchases it.

Some other cruise lines do offer medical exemptions to their drink package policies if proper documentation is presented, but Carnival Cruise Line does not. John Heald, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, has addressed this issue many times, always maintaining that the strict policy is necessary to keep the package fair for everyone.

#1 – Carnival Cruise Line is Not Returning to Traditional Muster Drills

Carnival Cruise Ship Lifeboats (Photo Credit: Khongkha Somphan)

The rumor that shoots to the top of many guests’ worry list is the possibility of returning to the traditional, in-person safety drill at the beginning of each sailing. These drills required everyone to gather at their muster stations for the safety briefing, which can last 20-30 minutes.

While it is true that Carnival does the full in-person drill approximately once every six months aboard each ship in the fleet as part of ongoing training, there are no plans to return to the traditional safety briefing for every sailing.

When a particular cruise will be holding the full drill, guests are notified approximately one week before embarkation to remind them of the overall procedure and the need for safety compliance. While it may take a few extra minutes at the beginning of their sailing, this is not an indication that the e-muster is going away.

Have you fallen for any of these Carnival Cruise Line rumors this year? Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for the correct information whenever rumors are debunked!