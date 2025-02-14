Carnival Clarifies Best Way to Offer Gifts to Crew Members

Many cruisers want to show their appreciation to hard-working crew members with small gifts. Unfortunately, however, some crew members may not be receiving those gifts as intended if they aren’t offered in a way that can be accepted.

A common way to give gifts to cabin attendants (also known as stateroom stewards), for example, is to simply leave such items – drinks, candy, a hat, or other small gifts – in the cabin at the end of the cruise.

One guest has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, to be sure those gifts can indeed be kept by the crew members. The answer is a surprising one.

“[On] our last cruise we left our extra drinks and told our room steward that we left them for him. After someone told me they are not allowed to keep things left in the room, that we would have had to give it to him not just left in the room. Is this true?” the guest asked. “If we leave snacks or drinks and tell them are they allowed to keep them?”

Heald’s assistant, Jacinta – who helps Heald respond to hundreds of daily questions and special requests – offered some insight into the gift-giving process.

“Indeed the right way to go about this is to hand it to them if you wish them to have it,” she said.

Neither Jacinta nor Heald offer further details about why crew members can’t keep items left behind, even if verbally told they can keep them by the guests.

It is possible, however, that the cruise line’s policy about such gifts overlaps with the lost-and-found policies. It is quite likely that the default is for any items left behind must be assumed to be lost and therefore not able for crew members to keep.

Even a verbal “We left this for you!” confirmation of the gift intention may not be sufficient for a crew member to keep an item, just in case that intent could be misinterpreted.

Furthermore, Heald has noted that crew members are not permitted to accept any opened food items or homemade items. It is possible that individual cans or bottles might be interpreted as “opened” and cannot be accepted if left behind.

If guests want to offer crew members a special treat, it needs to be in the original, factory-sealed packaging. This is a safety measure in case of allergens that might be dangerous to crew members, as well as to ensure items have not been tampered with.

What Happens to Items Left Behind?

Heald has previously described the complex process when items are found left behind on a cruise ship. Those items must be sent to the cruise line’s Miami headquarters, where they are tagged and bagged according to ship and sailing date.

Then, shoreside team members attempt to match up items with lost-and-found reports filed by recent guests. If the items are confirmed, they are mailed back to the original owner.

If guests do want to offer a small gift to crew members – a dedicated cabin attendant, an energetic bartender, an enthusiastic Fun Squad member – handing the gift to them with a sincere “Thank You” is a great way to do it.

Carnival Cruise Line Crew Members (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Guests who do prefer to “leave an item behind” will want to attach a note or tag to the item with the crew member’s name to ensure they receive it and can keep it.

But what to give? Chocolate and similar treats are always favorites, and many crew members enjoy small trinkets from guests’ home cities – keychains, magnets, a hat, any sort of souvenir. These can be fun decorations for crew cabins, so long as they don’t take up much space!

Another fun option is to give crew members a special cruising duck. While the game can be controversial, many crew members enjoy looking for ducks and the silly figurines add a touch of joy to their cabins.

Of course, an extra gratuity is always a top choice for thanking any crew member who has made a guest’s cruise vacation more special and memorable. Offering a $2 bill as a thank you is a lucky and unique way to show gratitude and appreciation to team members.