Carnival Cruise Line Debunks Persistent Drink Package Rumor

Many cruisers enjoy adult beverages on vacation, whether it’s a sailaway glass of champagne, a morning mimosa, a poolside afternoon margarita, a pre-dinner cocktail, or an evening nightcap.

To help travelers budget and enjoy their favorite drinks without worry, many cruise lines offer all-inclusive drink packages for a per-day price.

But what about when not everyone in the same travel party enjoys those adult beverages? The terms and conditions of the packages can be strict, and one hard-and-fast rule for Carnival Cruise Line’s Cheers! drink package continues to cause controversy.

It is well known among Carnival cruisers that if one guest purchases the Cheers! package, then all guests age 21 and older booked in the same stateroom must likewise purchase the full package.

This can be an expensive restriction if not everyone is interested in so many drinks, and there have been multiple rumors, hacks, and work-arounds cruisers have tried to get exemptions to the rule.

One such persistent rumor is the idea that if a guest presents medical documentation that they are unable to consume alcohol – perhaps due to allergies or medication interactions – they can get a waiver and not have to purchase the program, even if they are traveling with someone who does.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has definitively stated that this is not true, that no such exemptions are granted.

“Lots of you will have seen all these posts flying around … based on somebody’s who’s a moderator of a Facebook or YouTube or one of those,” he said. “What they’re saying is that they were able to get a medical exemption for them and their family for the Cheers! program.”

Heald also described different scams that have been circulating about how to get around the program’s restrictions, such as false medical documents being used for such exemptions.

“It’s all absolute tush, nonsense,” he confirmed. “Utter bullocks, as we say here in the UK.”

Heald acknowledged that not everyone agrees with the program’s restrictions, but explains that such restrictions are the only way to safely control the program.

“At the moment, the only fair way that we can honestly control the program, is by saying without exception, including medical ones, that you must be 21 and over, if you’re in the cabin everybody of that age must purchase the program,” he said.

Some guests feel the policy means they are “forced” to buy the package even if they don’t want it or can’t use it, but of course travelers can always buy drinks one at a time instead of choosing the package.

Will There Be Changes to Carnival’s Drink Packages?

Heald is frequently asked – nearly every day, in fact – about the possibility of different changes or options for the Cheers! program.

While some guests would like medical or personal exemptions to be honored, others are interested in smaller packages that are lower than the current 15-drinks-per-day quantity.

Another regularly requested package adjustment is the inclusion of specialty coffees or other non-alcoholic drinks as a mid-level package option.

Coffee on a Cruise (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock)

At the moment, Carnival’s only two drink packages are the full, generally all-inclusive Cheers! beverage program or the Bottomless Bubbles soda-only program.

While Bottomless Bubbles does include juices, no shakes, specialty coffees, bottled water, or mocktails are included.

Heald has regularly addressed the question of an intermediate drink package, emphasizing that there just aren’t enough cost savings that could be passed on to guests for such a package.

Carnival Cruise Line does offer two wine packages, the “Cruise the Vineyards” standard and premium options. These packages are wine only, with discounts on select vintages that give cruisers the opportunity to try different wines from around the world. No other drinks are included in these packages.

Another little-known option Carnival offers is a coffee drink card that will give guests a seventh specialty coffee free after six are purchased – a great choice for the ever-popular 7-night cruises.