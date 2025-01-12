Carnival Not Expanding Menu Offering at Popular Venue

Social media is often filled with rumors which can spread rapidly and seem to be factual. Reaching out to an authority and properly looking into the background of an issue can often reveal something quite different, however.

Such is the case with a recent rumor surrounding a very popular, award-winning dining venue beloved aboard Carnival cruise ships – Guy’s Burger Joint.

Images of a supposedly “new” breakfast menu have been circulating in recent days. Many eager guests have reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about whether or not the menu will be spread across the fleet.

Heald has responded to the inquiries – he answers hundreds of comments, questions, and requests every week on his popular Facebook page – noting that the menu is only offered on one ship at this time.

“I see on social media (questionable source, I know) that Guy’s Burgers is now serving breakfast,” one guest wrote recently. “Great if it’s true! Which ships are doing this, and are there plans and a schedule to roll this out fleetwide?”

This guest rightfully acknowledges that social media resources are not always the most reliable, and notes that the rumor of the breakfast menu may not be true. By asking Heald, they’ve attempted to go to the most reliable source of information about all things Carnival Cruise Line.

Heald does respond, but does not have the news the guest might wish he did.

“Carnival Sunrise is currently the only ship doing this,” Heald noted. “If we had any further ships, I will of course let you know.”

Interestingly, Heald answered this question slightly differently a few days earlier.

“Good morning, John! Does the Jubilee have the new Guy’s Burgers breakfast offerings?” another guest asked.

This guest obviously believes the breakfast options at Guy’s Burger Joint are a new addition to the menu selection. Heald’s answer, however, gives a different impression.

“You know, we tried that, but with so many other breakfast choices it wasn’t very popular so no, at the moment we don’t serve breakfast from there,” Heald explained.

While there is no indication that the breakfast menu will be removed from Carnival Sunrise, it’s clear that it won’t likely be expanded to additional ships.

Furthermore, the breakfast menu is not a “new” offering at all – it first appeared aboard Carnival Sunrise in December 2019.

Guy’s Burger Joint, Carnival Cruise Line

The breakfast menu includes different burgers topped with fried eggs, maple aioli, hashbrown patties, a French toast bun, turkey breakfast sausage, and more, depending on which burger a guest orders. All breakfast burgers are still served with fries.

Carnival Sunrise is homeported year-round from Miami, Florida, offering diverse itineraries to the Bahamas, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Western Caribbean, depending on departure date.

Could the Menu Change?

Of course, it isn’t unusual for cruise lines to beta test new menus on a single ship or just a few ships to gauge responses and gather feedback before deciding whether or not to roll out changes to the entire fleet.

Because the Guy’s Burger Joint breakfast menu is still available aboard Carnival Sunrise, it is possible the offering is continuing to be considered for expansion, perhaps with tweaks or updates.

Read Also: Free Carnival Cruise Dining Options You’ll Want to Know (With Menus!)

It is also possible that it is being kept aboard the ship as a unique offering just for that vessel, similar to the Italian-style burgers with pepperoni and mozzarella only available on Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze.

In the meantime, guests aboard other ships in the Carnival fleet have a wide range of delicious breakfast options to enjoy. These include service in their staterooms, the expansive Lido Marketplace buffet, the popular Seaday Brunch or the whimsical Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast, and various other tasty choices.