Carnival Cruise Line Clears Up Use of Unique Bills for Crew Tips

Many cruisers enjoy acknowledging the hard work of crew members by offering extra cash tips. This can be done in many ways – a thank you at the end of the sailing, a daily tip, or even a fun arrangement of bills.

But what about the currency of the tips or the denominations of bills? While US currency is preferred and most useful on most Carnival cruise ships, some unique bills have caused rumors to circulate on social media.

Specifically, the use of $2 bills for tips has generated some misinformation among guests who want to say thanks to crew members. To clarify what is acceptable, one guest reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about the bill denomination.

“My late mother loved two dollar bills. I inherited about $500 worth of them when she passed,” the guest explained. “I was told by people on the VIFP Facebook page that this was not allowed and the crew would not be able to use them or change them.”

To be clear, there is no official “VIFP Facebook page” affiliated with Carnival Cruise Line. There are, however, hundreds of fan pages for groups of travelers, specific sailings, individual ships, or just Carnival fans in general.

Because none of these pages are connected to the cruise line in an official capacity, information shared on them should always be verified before guests act on the advice.

Head did respond to the guest and offered some insight into the use of $2 bills for crew tips.

“The crew can definitely take them. The crew will definitely appreciate them and for some crew they consider a two dollar bill to be very lucky,” Heald said.

He also posted a poll about the use of the unique bills, which has since generated more than 22,300 votes. Roughly 13% of respondents (2,900 votes) say they have offered a $2 bill to a crew member as an extra gratuity.

Another 83% of guests (18,500 votes) agree they have offered cash tips, but haven’t done so with a $2 bill. Additional commenters added insights about offering the unique bill denominations to crew members.

“We always give $2 bills. 95% of the crew says ‘Oh lucky bills!!’ Some of them have never seen one before. But they absolutely love them!” said one guest.

“I specifically go to the bank before my cruise and get about $50 worth of $2. I’ve had the crew tell me before how special that was and that they were saving it,” another guest said.

The current design of the US $2 bill was first introduced in 1976. The bill features Thomas Jefferson (Founding Father, author of the Declaration of Independence, and third president of the US) on the front and a famous painting of the signing of the Declaration on the back.

$2 Bills as Cruise Tips

Because $2 bills are relatively rare in active circulation – when was the last time you received one? – they can be surprising and exciting for crew members to receive as a tip. To be clear, they are legal US tender and perfectly acceptable to be used as payment for any purchases.

Whether or not the bills are lucky varies in different cultures, but according to Is It Good Luck? they are generally associated with prosperity, good fortune, balance, and harmony.

US $2 Dollar Bills (Photo Credit: Dennis Sylvester Hurd)

A $2 amount is a convenient offering as an extra gratuity for a bar tender or room service delivery, making $2 bills a fast and efficient way to thank crew members.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Gratuities – How Much and Why?

Many guests even use $2 bills as a thank you gesture to a wide variety of crew members, including those cleaning around the ship or working in other positions that might not normally receive part of any pre-paid gratuities.

Because the bills are the least-printed US currency, they are less common and more likely to spark interest and excitement when given and can be a wonderful gift to offer anyone who makes your cruise vacation more enjoyable.