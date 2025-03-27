Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Coffee-To-Go Policy Amid Concerns

In a recent flurry of online discussions, Carnival Cruise Line guests feared their beloved coffee to-go was being tossed by the cruise line.

A post circulating on social media suggested that Carnival is planning to eliminate to-go coffee cups in favor of mandatory sit-down consumption at its JavaBlue Café aboard its ships.

In a panicked message to John Heald, the company’s brand ambassador, a frequent Diamond-status passenger asked if the rumors were legit.

“A [moderator] said that baristas will no longer have to-go cups,” the guest wrote. “The Carnival story/rationale – sustainability and to save ships’ water.”

“Who decides this crazy stuff? Does anyone even think it through?” she continued. “I will miss the cozy, welcoming atmosphere of Starbucks when I am on the Vista. Totally disgusted.”

Heald was quick to calm the passenger, saying he’s been receiving a number of “Is it true?” messages.

“The answer is ‘no, of course it isn’t,’” he replied.

He then went on to address the Starbucks comment, adding that he personally thinks Carnival Cruise Line baristas are brilliant.

“How they smile, how they remember your coffee order after only a few days, and how they put up with Mr and Mrs Glitterknickers and their morning grumpy moods is quite amazing to me,” he said.

Hundreds responded to the share post on Heald’s Facebook page, agreeing that JavaBlue’s baristas are above par.

“I had a barista recognize my wife and I from a different ship a year prior,” said one guest. “As I started to order my coffee halfway through, she took over and finished saying what was in my coffee. I am still completely blown away.”



Another went on to say the baristas are wonderful, “Just as good, if not better, than my local coffee spot. Even Starbucks.”

However, one guest pointed out that on a recent sailing, the coffee cups were recycled and expected to be returned for reuse.

“They had run out a few days into our cruise, and we had to wait for cups to be returned before we could order our coffees,” the passenger revealed.

“I do not think it is made clear that these blue cups are to be recycled, as I saw many thrown away.”

Carnival’s Coffee

The cruise line’s ships do serve free coffee in its buffet restaurants, but its specialty coffees require purchase from JavaBlue Café, available on 17 ships, or the Coffee Bar, available on 12.

These premium-branded caffeine hubs offer baked goods and hot and cold drinks, with Lavazza coffee serving as the star. The Italian-based coffee maker has been serving up its artisanal brews since 1895 and can be found worldwide, including on Carnival’s sister line, Princess Cruises.

In order to enjoy the coffeeshop-style coffee without racking up extra fees requires a drink package, such as the Cheers Package. (Carnival doesn’t offer a coffee-only drink package.)

This all-inclusive drink package provides coffee and tea specialties in cafes and main or specialty restaurants, as well as sodas and non-alcoholic drinks, beer and wine by the glass, water bottles, some spirits, and premium beverages like Powerade, Honest Tea, and Rocky Star Energy Drinks.

It’s priced at $82.54 per person, per day, and includes 18 percent gratuities. Anyone purchasing the premium coffees is welcome to take them to-go, despite the rumors.

Guests can also pack their own coffee and, with a little creativity, brew their own in their rooms.