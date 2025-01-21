Carnival Addresses Dining Rooms and Banning Phones

Over the past few years, technology has continued its creep into every aspect of our lives, and not everyone is happy about it.

This is especially true on cruise ships, where cell phones are now used nearly everywhere – from reading newsletters to checking menus to digital scavenger hunts to making show reservations.

While technology can enhance cruise travel in many ways, not everyone appreciates its use in every venue. One particularly irate guest has reached out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, with the demand that phones be banned in the Main Dining Room in order to preserve the “fine dining” experience.

“We were in the main dining hall last night. Look at this photo John. Everyone is looking at their phones. In the center of the photo you see a 3 or 4 perhaps year-old girl was watching cartoons on their tablet with NO HEADPHONES. This is what you call fine dining is it John?” the guest explained.

“Ban phones. Ban tablets. Return to fine dining is the request of all of us. Take a lesson from —– who are smart. They are the first cruise line to stop people using phones in the main dining hall and the specialty restaurants too.”

To preserve guests’ privacy, Heald does not repost the photo showing the other travelers using their cell phones in the Main Dining Room. This is no different, however, than restaurants on land where one might see many diners checking their phones, taking photos, or texting during a meal.

Heald does respond to the guest’s concern, but with a surprising admission about Carnival Cruise Line’s dining experience.

“Thank you. I obviously cannot post the photo of someone else’s child as I am sure you understand. I really don’t want to say too much here but I have to say that we offer fun dining, good food, great atmosphere – but I don’t think I or any of the beards would call it ‘fine dining,'” he said.

Given the level of attentive service, delicious menu options, and that decadent warm chocolate melting cake dessert, I would certainly consider Carnival’s Main Dining Rooms as “fine dining” myself, but that’s a matter of personal opinion.

Heald goes on to note that many guests use their phones for different reasons, even during meals.

“People take their phones because they want to take photos of the their friends and family, the food, the brilliant waiters and yes, to text WhatsApp and Facebook their friends back in Cleveland, Ohio to say ‘wish you were here,'” he said.

Of course, many Carnival cruise guests also use their phones to review menus in the Main Dining Room as well as to check the Carnival Hub App for nightly activities, perhaps while waiting to order their meals or between courses.

Heald does not address the guest’s insistence to ban phones, but he did cover that topic recently with another traveler who felt that Carnival Cruise Line ought to ban tech in the dining room from a good parenting aspect.

It should be noted that while the guest claims another cruise line has already banned phones in their dining rooms, no major cruise line has made any such announcement.

Furthermore, many cruise lines are working to improve their Wi-Fi packages and offer even more connectivity to travelers, steps that are being welcomed by many.

How Do Guests Use Phones in the Dining Room?

Heald followed up on the phone use in the dining room with a poll, asking how guests use the technology during meals.

Of the more than 1,300 responses (as of this writing), 43% admitted to taking photos of themselves, their friends, and their family members having fun during meals. This could be group photos, posing with the phenomenal wait staff, or joining in the nightly “Showtime!” festivities.

Carnival Magic Dining Room

Another 31% take photos of their food (guilty!), which is often the shared with others or posted on social media, which 13% of voters agreed that they do. Just 7% of diners are using their phones to scroll through social media, websites, or other online material while in the Main Dining Room.

Finally, 6% of voters prefer not to take their phones to dinner at all. This is where I used to be personally, though I do find it convenient to be browsing for evening activities while we wait to enjoy our desserts.

Carnival Cruise Line also posts Main Dining Room menus, as well as specialty restaurant menus, through the Carnival Hub app. In fact, using a phone to look at the menu is the most common reason commentors have for taking the devices to different restaurants.

I personally prefer a paper menu, and guests only need to ask their serving team for one and it will be provided.