Carnival Clarifies Rules on Two Sleep Aids – Banned or Not?

Everyone wants a good night’s sleep on their cruise, or in my case, a wonderful nap. Both fans and white noise machines are popular accessories to achieve just that.

But can both types of sleep-inducing equipment be brought onboard a cruise ship? The answer isn’t always as easy as a straight yes or no.

There is much confusion on the whether or not fans can be brought onto a cruise ship, and if travelers don’t bring their own, can they request one once onboard?

Furthermore, what about a regular white noise machine rather than a fan? With Carnival Cruise Line’s recent ban on bluetooth speakers, some guests wonder about their favorite sleep aids.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, regularly fields such questions, and two guests recently reached out with these concerns.

“I use a fan to sleep, why is there not a sufficient amount of fans for every guest that wants one?” one guest asked. “I’m on a back-to-back on the Vista and was told NO FANS are available. Really? This is less than a joke.”

In response, Heald carefully outlined what fans guests can and can’t bring onboard, as well as whether or not fans are available if travelers don’t bring their own.

“Let’s just clarify all of this. Fans – we do have them to hand out, but only for unforeseen circumstances [or] for medical reasons,” he said. “If you just want a fan and you go up to Guest Services and say ‘Can I have a fan?’ nine times out of ten they’re going to say ‘No, I’m so sorry, we don’t have them to spare.'”

Heald notes that while there are a few fans onboard each ship, but they aren’t available just to help guests get to sleep.

What “unforeseen circumstances” could warrant the use of a fan? Perhaps problems with a stateroom’s air conditioner, excessive noise due to mechanical issues, or other unpredictable factors.

Guests are welcome to bring their own fan onboard as long as it is not bigger than 12 inches in diameter and the cord is in good working order. I always pack a travel fan, which has the added bonus of an extra USB charging port.

Larger fans or fans that might be seen as a fire hazard or safety risk – due to a frayed cord, exposed wires, missing covers, etc. – would likely be confiscated at embarkation.

Travel Fan (Photo Credit: Dolkinx / Shutterstock)

What About White Noise Machines?

The second sleep-related accessory many guests bring along is a white noise machine – or sound machine, as they are sometimes called. These devices offer soothing cover noise such as a low rushing sound, rainfall, waves, or similar noises for easier sleep.

“I have always used a white noise machine, even if it takes up a lot of room in my suitcase,” another guest explained. “Why have sleep machines been banned?”

Heald quickly dispelled this misconception, noting what is and is not banned by Carnival Cruise Line.

“White noise machines have not been banned,” Heald confirmed. “It’s bluetooth speakers that will be collected if you try and bring one on board and returned to you at the end of the cruise. We do not allow those.”

Heald notes that there’s been no ban on simple machines that create white noise as a sleep aid. Some travelers even use white noise smartphone apps or just play low music, which is another option – so long as they don’t use bluetooth speakers with it.

Other guests have chimed in that the stateroom television, turned down low, might be another option for background noise to help travelers sleep.

Of course, if one guest needs white noise while another prefers absolute silence, don’t forget to pack the earplugs!