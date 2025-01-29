Carnival Makes It Clear About Boarding Name Requirement

Ensuring that the correct paperwork and documentation is in order to set sail can be nerve-wracking for cruise passengers, especially since missing just one piece of paperwork might mean being denied boarding.

Unfortunately, social media rumors often spread quickly about supposed documentation requirements, which can increase travelers’ anxiety if they aren’t sure what the truth may be.

The most recent such rumor is the idea that a traveler’s middle name is required on documentation or they will not be permitted onboard their ship. A concerned guest reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, to check on this rumor.

“John, according to some people on [social media], a new requirement is that your middle name is now required on the cruise documents or else you cannot sail,” the guest explained. “People confirmed the call center is saying this is true. Why have you not told anyone? Many say like me they have not received the e-mail!”

First of all, guests should not trust rumors from social media threads, groups, or pages without verifying the information for themselves. Even posts that claim others have “confirmed” information with the authorities should be treated cautiously and verified individually.

Heald, who often helps upcoming Carnival cruise passengers understand what documentation is required for sailing, has gotten this question multiple times and took the opportunity to dispel the rumor completely.

“As you are one of 11 people who have asked this in the last 24 hours please let me say that there has been no recent correspondence from Carnival regarding this and therefore no changes,” Heald noted. “I thought it best I mention this even though I really do not understand how, if this was correct, that we would implement this as some do not have a middle name.”

Many frequent Carnival guests chimed in discussing other middle name problems, such as having more than one middle name or having just an initial rather than a full middle name – none of which have ever been a problem, as it’s not required.

It is important to note that how one fills out booking information should match official, government-issued documents so there is no confusion or delay when checking in at the cruise terminal.

For example, cruise reservations should not be made with nicknames – “Betsy” instead of “Elizabeth” or “Bob” instead of “Robert” – as legal names must be listed on the ship’s official manifest.

Middle names, however, are not required. If a guest uses their middle name rather than their first name, they will need to remember to make reservations and bookings with their legal first name.

This is not a new policy but rather has been Carnival Cruise Line’s travel documentation policy for many years, which specifically discusses first and last names.

“It is important that the guest’s full name (first name and last name) on the cruise and airline tickets be the same as the guest’s unexpired, government-issued photo ID that will be used for travel identification,” the policy reads.

More Documentation Confusion

This confusion about whether or not middle names are required on cruise documentation (again, they aren’t!) comes as the Real ID deadline approaches for US travelers. Similarly, there have recently been updates to documentation requirements for visiting the UK and Europe.

All of these different paperwork requirements can be confusing to cruise travelers, on top of just understanding whether or not a passport is required to take a cruise.

Read Also: Do I Need a Passport to Go on a Cruise? – Full Guide

Ultimately, it is up to guests to understand what documentation is required for their cruise vacation and to ensure they have all the correct paperwork.

When in doubt, social media groups are not the best place to go for such critical information. Instead, contacting the cruise line directly is the best option to ensure accurate, updated information so every guest is properly prepared for their cruise vacation.