Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates Its Largest Vow Renewal at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating love on Valentine’s Day with the cruise line’s largest-ever vow renewal at sea, taking place fleetwide with thousands of couples symbolically renewing their vows with Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal virtually officiating the ceremony.

The celebrations include onboard receptions and are a great way for cruise-loving couples to spend Valentine’s Day together, along with other onboard fun for February 14.

Onboard Renewals for All

Valentine’s Day is a holiday dedicated to romance, and there is no better way to celebrate with your partner than renewing your vows and demonstrating that you remain committed together. Onboard Carnival cruise ships, guests have a fun opportunity to do just that in the cruise line’s largest-ever vow renewal ceremony on February 14, 2023.

The special onboard ceremonies are being virtually officiated by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal via each ship’s big screen on deck, whether during a Fun Day at Sea or while docked in planned ports of call.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

After the vow renewal, onboard receptions are being held for all participating couples, with DJ music, dancing, and a champagne toast to celebrate every loving relationship.

Throughout the day, additional Valentine’s-themed activities are part of every ship’s schedule, including special trivia competitions, romantic Dive-In Movies for a great date night, or the ever fun and flirtatious Love & Marriage show.

Specialty dining reservations, decadent desserts, and sunset kisses out on deck are also sure to be popular with all couples on board.

Carnival Weddings and Vow Renewals

While the mass renewal is a fun and quirky event to celebrate Valentine’s Day, couples in love can turn to Carnival Cruise Line any day of the year to plan their special ceremony with an official wedding or personalized recommitment ceremony.

“Our wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, and our dedicated team of professional planners can help handle every detail with care, from the music and decor to the dessert,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Thousands of guests each year choose to say their “I dos” onboard Carnival ships through the cruise line’s Weddings by Carnival program, which offers a variety of packages for different group sizes, along with personalization options and extra luxury to make the couple’s day memorable for many happy anniversaries.

Private onboard venues, ceremony music, a honeymoon dinner, keepsake wedding certificate, shipboard decorations, photography services, and more are all part of the various packages. Different customization options include wedding cake flavors, entertainment choices, venue locations, and more, and a dedicated wedding planner will help every couple coordinate their special day to ensure everything is flawless.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Couples can even have different choices of where they wish to marry to help create their very best memories with those who matter most.

“Guests can choose ceremonies at sea, in port at beautiful destinations, or even at the ship’s homeport ahead of their cruise so friends and family who aren’t sailing can attend the event,” said Duffy.

Carnival even offers onboard engagement packages, private vow renewal ceremonies, and of course, honeymoon cruises, ensuring that couples can celebrate their love at sea in every way they desire, from the first moment they promise themselves to one another to their wedding, honeymoon, and many happy anniversaries to share in the years to come.