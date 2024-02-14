Carnival Cruise Guests Take Part in Largest-Ever Vow Renewal at Sea

This Valentine’s Day, Carnival Cruise Line is making waves with its largest-ever vow renewal event, inviting couples to celebrate their love aboard its fleet. With Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal at the helm, love is in the air.

A Valentine’s Day to Remember Across the Carnival Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line has taken Valentine’s Day celebrations to new heights with its fleetwide vow renewal ceremony. On this day of love, couples aboard all Carnival ships, from Carnival Elation to its newest ship Carnival Jubilee, had the unique opportunity to reaffirm their love for each other in a special ceremony.

Virtually officiated via a big screen on deck by none other than Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, the February 14, 2024, event was marked by joy and romance.

This year’s celebration, notably grander thanks to the addition of two new ships to the Carnival fleet, Carnival Venezia and Carnival Jubilee, allowed even more couples to participate in the festivities

Carnival Cruise Line Fleetwide Vow Renewal

“People meet, get engaged, and get married on Carnival cruise ships and our Valentnine’s Day vow renewals are an extension of how couples love to cruise with Carnival,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re delighted to offer this ceremony to more guests than ever before.”

Tradition and Expansion

Carnival Cruise Line’s Valentine’s Day vow renewals have become an anticipated annual tradition, drawing couples to celebrate their love in a unique and memorable way.

Each ceremony is followed by an onboard reception that includes a DJ, champagne toast, and even an onboard kiss-cam.

Throughout the day, each ship offers a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed activities, from special trivia contests and romantic Dive-In movies perfect for date night to the always entertaining “Love & Marriage” show.

Carnival Cruise Line Fleetwide Vow Renewal

Couples on board also enjoy making specialty dining reservations, indulging in decadent desserts, and sharing sunset kisses on deck. Last year, more than 1,220 weddings and vow renewals took place under the Carnival banner.

A Year-Round Celebration of Love

Carnival’s dedication to celebrating love extends beyond Valentine’s Day, offering couples the chance to renew their vows all year round.

With a variety of personalized packages and itineraries, starting at $825 for a basic package and $1,450 for a deluxe package, Carnival can accommodate engagements, weddings, honeymoons, or vow renewals.

These ceremonies are performed by the ship’s captain in a special location and include a keepsake certificate signed by the captain, photography services, and room for guests.

Moreover, Carnival Cruise Line recently announced its upcoming Celebration Key private island in the Bahamas and is adding an exclusive events pavilion dedicated to hosting weddings and vow renewals.

The new island destination, scheduled to open in July 2025, is already a highly anticipated addition to Carnival’s itinerary and will offer something for everyone, from couples enjoying the adult-only areas that will feature a premium private club, to family-friendly offerings like splash pads, waterslides and a zipline course.