Carnival to Continue Romantic Tradition Across the Fleet

Many cruisers love to set sail over special holidays, and none is more special for couples, wedding anniversaries, marriage proposals, and sharing the sea with that special someone than a Valentine’s Day cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line is committed to celebrating couples on that day of love with a romantic renewal of vows at sea, a massive group event held fleetwide on February 14.

The large-scale ceremony began in 2023, with the cruise line’s largest-ever vow renewal at sea hosted by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal as a virtual officiant. It was even bigger in 2024 with Carnival Jubilee having joined the fleet.

Brand Ambassador John Heald has now confirmed that the popular ceremony will be held on Friday, February 14, 2025. No time has yet been set, but guests onboard Valentine’s Day sailings will be able to show their love with the fun recommitment.

“On Valentine’s Day the ships will once again have the romantic renewal at sea,” Heald said. “This will be hosted by our Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal on the Lido and or theatre big screens and is a very special moment for couples to enjoy together.”

Because the event is virtually hosted, times for the ceremony onboard different ships may vary based on other activity programming and operational needs. For example, ships that are embarking on Valentine’s Day may have the event later in the day once the vessel has set sail.

If weather permits, the vow renewal will be outdoors on the ship’s Lido Deck if the vessel is equipped with a Seaside Theater to broadcast Shaq’s role in the fun. If ships do not have the big screen, or if weather is problematic for outdoor events, the ceremony will be relocated to the ship’s main theater.

Following the vow renewal, an onboard reception will feature a DJ for romantic dancing, a champagne toast to celebrate the “new” couples, and an onboard kiss-cam for even more fun. And of course, there will be cake!

All couples are invited to participate in the fun, once-a-year romantic event, regardless of how long they have been together – or even if they just want to make it their first special moment.

Couples who have previously participated in the vow renewal note that it is indeed a special time, complete with Carnival’s fun vibe.

“We were on the Dream last year for this. It was so fun! Thank you for reminding us couples what really matters,” one guest commented.

Guests sailing over Valentine’s Day should check the Carnival Hub app or their FunTimes newsletter for the exact time and location for the vow renewal. Be sure to be there early – no one wants to be late on their wedding day!

More Valentine’s Day Activities

February 14 is a day to celebrate all things love across the Carnival fleet, even if guests prefer not to join in the vow renewal ceremony.

Other onboard activities will also have lovey-dovey themes, with such fun as trivia contests, romantic Dive-In movies, or even the entertaining (and more than a little risqué) “Love and Marriage” show.

Vow Renewal on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo Credit: Carnival)

While there will be no exclusive menu for Valentine’s Day, Carnival Cruise Line’s usual dining fare, as well as onboard specialty restaurants, offer more than enough delicious and decadent variety for a date night dinner. Don’t forget the ultimate in a luxurious dessert – sharing a warm chocolate melting cake with that special someone!

Of course, couples who aren’t setting sail over Valentine’s Day can still express their love onboard any Carnival cruise, at any time of year.

The cruise line offers different romantic packages, including vow renewals, weddings, engagement proposals, and honeymoons for different group sizes, from just the special couple to events with up to 50 non-sailing guests at the ship’s homeport.

Travelers can also take their own steps to make any cruise an extra romantic occasion, such as celebrating a special date night on a formal night, spending time together in the adults-only Serenity area, or booking a couples spa massage deal.