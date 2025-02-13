A Loving Goodbye to America’s Flagship on Valentine’s Day

Following delays due to extra concerns about the ship’s safety and environmental risks, the SS United States is once again ready to begin her final journey.

The revised schedule has the ship taking her first steps away from Pier 82 since she docked in 1996 on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2025.

The update comes from the SS United States Conservancy, which has worked hard to ensure the public is properly informed about the ship’s movements.

This permits fans to watch the ship sail away as she begins her slow and careful trip to Florida, where she will be converted into the world’s largest artificial coral reef.

“After completing additional due diligence involving further testing and safety protocols for the U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County has again received approval to proceed with moving the SS United States from Pier 82 in South Philadelphia to a docking area in Mobile, Alabama,” the Conservancy confirmed.

The ship was originally scheduled to begin her trip on Thursday, February 6, before the need for additional information become apparent and the move was delayed.

Now, the ship is once more ready to get underway – just in time for the romance of a cruise vacation to merge with the most romantic day of the year.

“While still subject to last-minute changes or cancellations due to weather or other factors, the first phase of the operations to move America’s Flagship will begin on Friday, February 14th.”

The relocation of the 58,329-gross-ton, 990-foot ocean liner will be conducted in several phases. First, the ship will be moved laterally from Pier 82 to Pier 80, at which time she will undoubtedly undergo additional brief assessments.

This small but necessary movement is expected at roughly 2:47 p.m. on Friday, February 14, in conjunction with the local high tide. The tugboats will connect to the ship several hours prior to that maneuver.

The SS United States will then be towed down the Delaware River, passing several top vantage points for anyone interested in seeing her stately progress. That movement is now planned for 11:18 a.m. on Monday, February 17, when the river is at low tide to facilitate the ship’s passage beneath key bridges.

Bridge closures are being planned as the ship moves, ensuring the safety of motorists, spectators, and the crews moving the aged liner. Interested fans have several options for where to see the ship, including from the nearby IKEA parking lot and from public waterfront parks.

Moving the SS United States to Alabama

It will take approximately two weeks for the SS United States to move to Mobile, Alabama, where the refurbishment work will be completed so she will be safe to scuttle.

“Okaloosa’s contractors will be utilizing real-time route planning, which will adjust the ship’s course every 6-hours based on weather and currents,” the Conservancy explained.

The ship’s full course can be tracked online through Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s website. While the ship is on her way to Alabama, her final resting place will be off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

SS United States Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: KC Lindman)

The entire voyage will be made under tow, ensuring the ship remains stable along the way.

Once she reaches the shipyard in Mobile, the work necessary to prepare the ship for placement as an artificial reef will take approximately a year. The exact timing will depend on overall shipyard scheduling and whether or not additional difficulties may be encountered during the work.

The Conservancy will continue to be involved in the ship’s conversion to an artificial coral reef, and will help plan the land-based museum that will be nearby the ship’s final location.

That museum will contain artifacts, artwork, and relics from the ship and her long history, extending her legacy far into the future even while her hull rests beneath the waves.