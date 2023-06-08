Top 10 Biggest Cruise Ships in the World 2023

Cruise ships are getting bigger and bigger, and by the time a new world’s largest cruise ship is built, an even bigger ship is already being planned. Cruise Hive looks at the top ten biggest cruise ships in the world by gross tons.
What’s the Largest Cruise Ship in the World?
The list constantly changes as new mega-ships enter service from different cruise lines. So, what’s the largest cruise ship in the world right now?
The largest cruise ship currently in service is Wonder of the Seas, an Oasis-class vessel operated by Royal Caribbean. The ship is similar in design to her sister ships but adds some additional features and evolves the class. Wonder of the Seas is a massive 236,857 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy. You can check the top biggest cruise ships in the list below.
1. Wonder of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Wonder of the Seas, the fifth Oasis-class vessel, took the world’s largest cruise ship title from her sister Symphony of the Seas. The new vessel was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, and delivered to the cruise line on January 27, 2022.
Just like her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas is divided into themed neighborhoods, but this ship has the addition of a new Suite Neighborhood. The eighth neighborhood offers Royal Suite Guest a Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool, private restaurant, deck bar, and lounges. The area also has the largest Ultimate Family Suite.
Other new features include a new southern restaurant named the Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, Wonder Playscape, and The Vue Bar. The world’s largest cruise ship departs on her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, 2022.
In January 2024, Royal Caribbean will take delivery of the new LNG-powered Icon of the Seas, which will become the new largest cruise ship in the world, shifting Wonder of the Seas to no.2 on the list.
Wonder of the Seas Stats
- Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
- Entered Service: March 2022
- Gross Tonnage: 236,857
- Length: 1,188 ft
- Passenger Decks: 16
- Staterooms: 2,867
- Passenger Capacity: 5,734
- Crew Capacity: 2,300
2. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Symphony of the Seas is the fourth Oasis-class and 25th cruise ship from Royal Caribbean and is slightly larger than her sister ships making her the world’s biggest cruise ship.
Symphony of the Seas was built at the then-named STX France shipyard and was delivered to the cruise line on March 23, 2018. The vessel departed on its first one-time special preview sailing on March 31, 2018.
The first official maiden voyage departed on April 7, 2018, on a 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona, Spain. Symphony of the Seas has been based in PortMiami, Florida since November 10, 2018.
Symphony of the Seas Stats
- Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
- Entered Service: March 2018
- Gross Tonnage: 228,081
- Length: 1,188 ft
- Passengers: 5,518
- Crew: 2,100
3. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
Harmony of the Seas overtakes the other Oasis-class ships just slightly, making her the second largest cruise ship in the world. The vessel is the first of two new orders from STX France to expand the large class ships to four.
Harmony of the Seas was the first in the class to feature the 10-Story Ultimate Abyss slide, which is located aft of the ship above the AquaTheater. The slide has since been a major feature on new Oasis-class vessels and added during refurbishments.
Harmony of the Seas Stats
- Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
- Entered Service: May 2016
- Gross Tonnage: 227,500
- Length: 155.6 ft
- Passengers: 5,480
- Crew: 2,100
4. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This is the ship that helped push the cruise industry to new heights. Oasis of the Seas was the first of its kind when she arrived at the end of 2009. The groundbreaking vessel was built at the STX shipyard in Turku, Finland. Oasis of the Seas also boasts features like the Zip-line and the AquaTheater.
In 2019, The Royal Caribbean cruise ship underwent a massive $165 million upgrade, which did not just add new water slides, but also The Ultimate Abyss aft slide, new dining venues, and a refreshed look. The amplification increased the ship’s gross tonnage, and she now overtakes sister ship Allure of the Seas in the list of the world’s top 10 largest cruise ships.
Oasis of the Seas Stats
- Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
- Entered Service: Dec 2009
- Gross Tonnage: 226,838
- Length: 1,186.5 ft
- Passengers: 5,400
- Crew: 2,394
5. Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)
This ship is huge and the second in the record-breaking Oasis class for Royal Caribbean. Allure of the Seas has seven distinct neighborhoods and too many dining spaces to count!
The vessel is different from other large ships in the cruise industry and boasts features like the Zipline and the AquaTheater.
Allure of the Seas Stats
- Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
- Entered Service: Oct 2010
- Gross Tonnage: 225,282
- Length: 1,187 ft
- Passengers: 5,400
- Crew: 2,384
6. MSC World Europa (MSC Cruises)
This is the first World class vessel from the fast-growing MSC Cruises and was built at the popular Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. Since her delivery in October 2022, she has been the largest MSC cruise ship ever. That will be until the sister ship MSC World America arrives in 2025.
MSc World Europa is the largest cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and takes the cruise line into a new era of sustainability, which it’s taking very seriously. The 6th world’s biggest cruise ship features more than 30 different dining venues and a new thrilling 250-foot Drop slide located aft of the ship.
MSC World Europa Stats
- Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
- Entered Service: 2022
- Gross Tonnage: 215,863
- Length: 1,094 ft
- Passenger Capacity: 6,762
- Crew Capacity: 2,138
7. Arvia (P&O Cruises)
Arvia is the second Excel class cruise ship for British-based P&O Cruises. The vessel is slightly larger than its sister ship Iona and was constructed at the popular Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. She is currently the largest in the P&O fleet and is the largest ever constructed vessel purposely for the British market.
Arvia Stats
- Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
- Entered Service: 2022
- Gross Tonnage: 184,700
- Length: 1,130 ft
- Passenger Capacity: 5,200
- Crew Capacity 1,800
8. Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda is the cruise line’s first-ever cruise ship powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). She’s also the largest vessel ever constructed for the Italian-based cruise operator.
The ship was finally delivered from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland after a delay on December 5, 2019. Her first regular voyage departed Savona on December 31, 2019; however, there was a special voyage for travel agents that departed Barcelona, Spain on December 18, 2019.
Costa Smeralda Stats
- Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
- Entered Service: Dec 2019
- Gross Tonnage: 185,000
- Length: 337 Meters
- Passengers: 6,600
- Crew: 1,500
- Guest Cabins: 2,600
9. Costa Toscana (Costa Cruises)
Costa Toscana is the second Excel class vessel built for Carnival-owned Costa Cruises. The LNG-powered cruise ship is the flagship of the fleet and was constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. She’s almost identical to the Costa Smeralda, including gross tonnage and size. The only reason she is lower than her sister ship in the largest cruise ships in the world is that she entered service in 2021.
Costa Toscana Stats
- Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
- Entered Service: 2021
- Gross Tonnage: 185,010
- Length: 1,106 ft
- Passenger Capacity: 5,224
- Crew Capacity: 1,678
10. P&O Iona (P&O Cruises)
British-based P&O Cruises took delivery of its largest-ever cruise ship and first to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) in October 2020. This came after delays due to the global pandemic and the impact on the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papengburg, Germany, which is where the vessel was constructed.
P&O Iona Stats
- Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
- Entered Service: 2020
- Gross Tonnage: 184,089
- Length: 344 Meters
- Passengers: 5,200
- Crew: 1,800
- Guest Decks: 15
FAQ on Largest Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship in 2023. The Oasis class vessel is 236,857 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy, but that goes up to 7,084 at maximum capacity. The giant cruise ship also has a crew capacity of 2,204, and there are a total of 18 decks.
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will become the new world’s largest cruise ship when she enters service in January 2024 at a massive 250,800 gross tons and a length of 1,198 feet. The LNG-powered vessel will also have a guest capacity of 5,610 at double occupancy, which can reach a maximum of 7,600. There will be a capacity for 2,350 crew members.