Top 10 Biggest Cruise Ships in the World 2023

Cruise ships are getting bigger and bigger, and by the time a new world’s largest cruise ship is built, an even bigger ship is already being planned. Cruise Hive looks at the top ten biggest cruise ships in the world by gross tons.

What’s the Largest Cruise Ship in the World?

The list constantly changes as new mega-ships enter service from different cruise lines. So, what’s the largest cruise ship in the world right now?

The largest cruise ship currently in service is Wonder of the Seas, an Oasis-class vessel operated by Royal Caribbean. The ship is similar in design to her sister ships but adds some additional features and evolves the class. Wonder of the Seas is a massive 236,857 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy. You can check the top biggest cruise ships in the list below.

1. Wonder of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Wonder of the Seas, the fifth Oasis-class vessel, took the world’s largest cruise ship title from her sister Symphony of the Seas. The new vessel was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, and delivered to the cruise line on January 27, 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Just like her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas is divided into themed neighborhoods, but this ship has the addition of a new Suite Neighborhood. The eighth neighborhood offers Royal Suite Guest a Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool, private restaurant, deck bar, and lounges. The area also has the largest Ultimate Family Suite.

Other new features include a new southern restaurant named the Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, Wonder Playscape, and The Vue Bar. The world’s largest cruise ship departs on her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, 2022.

In January 2024, Royal Caribbean will take delivery of the new LNG-powered Icon of the Seas, which will become the new largest cruise ship in the world, shifting Wonder of the Seas to no.2 on the list.

Wonder of the Seas Stats

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Entered Service: March 2022

Gross Tonnage: 236,857

Length: 1,188 ft

Passenger Decks: 16

Staterooms: 2,867

Passenger Capacity: 5,734

Crew Capacity: 2,300

2. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Symphony of the Seas is the fourth Oasis-class and 25th cruise ship from Royal Caribbean and is slightly larger than her sister ships making her the world’s biggest cruise ship.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Symphony of the Seas was built at the then-named STX France shipyard and was delivered to the cruise line on March 23, 2018. The vessel departed on its first one-time special preview sailing on March 31, 2018.

The first official maiden voyage departed on April 7, 2018, on a 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona, Spain. Symphony of the Seas has been based in PortMiami, Florida since November 10, 2018.

Symphony of the Seas Stats

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Entered Service: March 2018

Gross Tonnage: 228,081

Length: 1,188 ft

Passengers: 5,518

Crew: 2,100

3. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Harmony of the Seas overtakes the other Oasis-class ships just slightly, making her the second largest cruise ship in the world. The vessel is the first of two new orders from STX France to expand the large class ships to four.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas was the first in the class to feature the 10-Story Ultimate Abyss slide, which is located aft of the ship above the AquaTheater. The slide has since been a major feature on new Oasis-class vessels and added during refurbishments.

Harmony of the Seas Stats

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Entered Service: May 2016

Gross Tonnage: 227,500

Length: 155.6 ft

Passengers: 5,480

Crew: 2,100

4. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

This is the ship that helped push the cruise industry to new heights. Oasis of the Seas was the first of its kind when she arrived at the end of 2009. The groundbreaking vessel was built at the STX shipyard in Turku, Finland. Oasis of the Seas also boasts features like the Zip-line and the AquaTheater.

In 2019, The Royal Caribbean cruise ship underwent a massive $165 million upgrade, which did not just add new water slides, but also The Ultimate Abyss aft slide, new dining venues, and a refreshed look. The amplification increased the ship’s gross tonnage, and she now overtakes sister ship Allure of the Seas in the list of the world’s top 10 largest cruise ships.

Oasis of the Seas Stats

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Entered Service: Dec 2009

Gross Tonnage: 226,838

Length: 1,186.5 ft

Passengers: 5,400

Crew: 2,394

5. Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

This ship is huge and the second in the record-breaking Oasis class for Royal Caribbean. Allure of the Seas has seven distinct neighborhoods and too many dining spaces to count!

Photo Via: Royal Caribbean

The vessel is different from other large ships in the cruise industry and boasts features like the Zipline and the AquaTheater.

Allure of the Seas Stats

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Entered Service: Oct 2010

Gross Tonnage: 225,282

Length: 1,187 ft

Passengers: 5,400

Crew: 2,384

6. MSC World Europa (MSC Cruises)

This is the first World class vessel from the fast-growing MSC Cruises and was built at the popular Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. Since her delivery in October 2022, she has been the largest MSC cruise ship ever. That will be until the sister ship MSC World America arrives in 2025.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSc World Europa is the largest cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and takes the cruise line into a new era of sustainability, which it’s taking very seriously. The 6th world’s biggest cruise ship features more than 30 different dining venues and a new thrilling 250-foot Drop slide located aft of the ship.

MSC World Europa Stats

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Entered Service: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 215,863

Length: 1,094 ft

Passenger Capacity: 6,762

Crew Capacity: 2,138

7. Arvia (P&O Cruises)

Arvia is the second Excel class cruise ship for British-based P&O Cruises. The vessel is slightly larger than its sister ship Iona and was constructed at the popular Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. She is currently the largest in the P&O fleet and is the largest ever constructed vessel purposely for the British market.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises / James Robinson for Christopher Ison

Arvia Stats

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Entered Service: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 184,700

Length: 1,130 ft

Passenger Capacity: 5,200

Crew Capacity 1,800

8. Costa Smeralda (Costa Cruises)

Costa Smeralda is the cruise line’s first-ever cruise ship powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). She’s also the largest vessel ever constructed for the Italian-based cruise operator.

Photo Credit: maudanros / Shutterstock.com

The ship was finally delivered from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland after a delay on December 5, 2019. Her first regular voyage departed Savona on December 31, 2019; however, there was a special voyage for travel agents that departed Barcelona, Spain on December 18, 2019.

Costa Smeralda Stats

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Entered Service: Dec 2019

Gross Tonnage: 185,000

Length: 337 Meters

Passengers: 6,600

Crew: 1,500

Guest Cabins: 2,600

9. Costa Toscana (Costa Cruises)

Costa Toscana is the second Excel class vessel built for Carnival-owned Costa Cruises. The LNG-powered cruise ship is the flagship of the fleet and was constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. She’s almost identical to the Costa Smeralda, including gross tonnage and size. The only reason she is lower than her sister ship in the largest cruise ships in the world is that she entered service in 2021.

Costa Toscana Stats

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Entered Service: 2021

Gross Tonnage: 185,010

Length: 1,106 ft

Passenger Capacity: 5,224

Crew Capacity: 1,678

10. P&O Iona (P&O Cruises)

British-based P&O Cruises took delivery of its largest-ever cruise ship and first to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) in October 2020. This came after delays due to the global pandemic and the impact on the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papengburg, Germany, which is where the vessel was constructed.

Photo Via: Meyer Werft

P&O Iona Stats

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Entered Service: 2020

Gross Tonnage: 184,089

Length: 344 Meters

Passengers: 5,200

Crew: 1,800

Guest Decks: 15

