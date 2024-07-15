MSC Cruises Ship Named Asia’s Best for Second Consecutive Year

MSC Cruises’ MSC Bellissima was once again honored as Asia’s Best Cruise Ship during the Asia Cruise Forum in Jeju, South Korea.

The award was presented after a thorough evaluation by a judging panel, which assessed the operational performance and customer service reviews of numerous vessels operating within Asia.

MSC Bellissima, with a gross tonnage of 171,598 and a capacity to host 5,655 guests, has become a prominent name in the Asian cruise sector. Since resuming international itineraries in Japan in April 2023, the ship has expanded its operations to China and South Korea.

The Asia Cruise Forum’s panel also considered the cruise ships’ contributions to reviving the cruise industry in Asia after the pandemic in its review.

Photo Credit: Lena Maximova / Shutterstock

During the industry event, which took place July 10 to 12, 2024, on South Korea’s “Island of the Gods,” stakeholders from across the cruise sector, including cruise lines, tourism authorities, port representatives, and service providers, discussed trends, challenges, and opportunities within the Asian cruise market, and named the cruise ship the best of the best for a second consecutive year.

Said Oliviero Morelli, president of MSC Cruises for Japan and Korea, “Receiving the title of ‘Asia’s Best Cruise Ship’ at the Asia Cruise Forum is a tremendous honor for MSC Cruises.”

Receiving the award from South Korea’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Do-Hyung Kang, Morelli continued, “This recognition strengthens our presence in the local market and underscores our commitment to deliver unparalleled cruise experiences throughout Asia.”

Year-Round Cruising in Asia

MSC Bellissima has been sailing in Japan for 16 seasons and was one of the first ships to return to the market following the pandemic. It was also the first large-capacity cruise ship to dock at Yokohama Port following its 2020 expansion.

In 2023, as it celebrated its 15th summer in Japan, it also launched its first-ever winter season in the island nation, marking a year-round presence that continues into 2025.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Earlier this year, MSC Bellissima also became the first international cruise line to return to mainland China since the pandemic, beginning its maiden sailing on March 18, 2024.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said of the event, “We are fulfilling our commitment to bring to the region a modern Asian flagship and we are dedicated to further invest in China and benefit the local economy. We want to push high-quality development of the cruise industry in the region, promote the cultural tourism industry and related home port markets.”

The Meraviglia-class ship remains a flagship in Asia, homeporting this summer in Shanghai; Keelung, Taiwan; and Shenzhen, China.

The ship has spent spring and summer calling in Kagoshima, Kochi, Yokohama, Ishigaki, Miyakojima, Osaka, and Naha, Japan. It also visits Cheju and Busan, South Korea.

The cruise line will keep MSC Bellissima in the area through the end of March 2025 and offers a wide range of amenities and activities for its passengers.

The award-winning vessel boasts a two-deck indoor promenade with an LED dome, the Galleria Bellissima, which is lined with boutiques and restaurants and comes alive with music and entertainment at night.

The ship also provides Broadway-style shows at its London Theatre and extensive family entertainment options, including partnerships with LEGO and Chicco, as well as recreational facilities like a stylish pool area, the MSC Aurea Spa, and the exclusive MSC Yacht Club offering a “ship within a ship” experience.

Additionally, MSC Bellissima offers diverse dining options, from gourmet sushi and teppanyaki at Kaito to Butcher’s Cut, a traditional American steakhouse, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, a street food-inspired Latin American eatery.