Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas to Receive Huge $100 Million Upgrade

It’s time for an older cruise ship to get a fresh, new look! Allure of the Seas, which joined the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2010, will be undergoing a massive overhaul ahead of her 2025 European season.

The renovations, which are expected to cost upwards of $100 million to complete, are meant to upgrade the ways that guests can relax, unwind, dine, and let loose onboard the 225,282-gross ton vessel.

“Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travelers love. Between new favorites, like the Pesky Parrot Tiki Bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favorite,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International.

Allure of the Seas Caribbean Pool Deck

For guests looking to catch some sun and unwind by the pool, the resort-style pools will be home to an upgraded Solarium, an adult-exclusive spot that features in-pool loungers, day beds, and the popular Samba Grill.

Meanwhile, kids and tweens can play all day at the new and improved Splashaway Bay, which will be home to an assortment of water cannons, pools, whirlpools, and drench buckets.

When guests of the Oasis-class cruise ship start to get hungry, they can tantalize their taste buds at some of the most beloved – and most exclusive – dining venues that have previously only been offered on one or two of Royal Caribbean’s 24 ships.

The Pesky Parrot Tiki Bar, which only recently debuted on the new Utopia of the Seas, will serve up refreshing, fruit-based cocktails and frozen drinks.

Allure of the Seas Pesky Parrot

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar will also join the dining options onboard. Currently, the connoisseur of Southern comfort food can only be found on Wonder of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

And of course, there will be plenty of family-friendly ways to have fun onboard. Just to name one example, the Ultimate Abyss – a large dry slide – will thrill guests with 10 stories of twists, turns, lights, and sounds.

After their ride, guests can enjoy some refreshing shaved ice to temper the adrenaline rush – which is a new addition to the menu of the nearby Wipe Out Bar.

The 6,789-guest mega-ship will also be home to a new escape room, named Apollo 18: Lunar Landing. The interactive adventure will take guests back to 1973, where they have to solve clues to land Apollo 18 on the moon before the clock runs out.

When guests are ready to turn in for the night, some lucky passengers will get to enjoy the new Ultimate Panoramic Suites that will be located above the bridge, which comes with stunning 200-degree views of the ocean.

Allure of the Seas, the Ultimate Panoramic Suites

A New Look For Europe

Currently, Allure of the Seas is homeporting in Miami, Florida, from where she is offering 3 to 4-night cruises to the Bahamas.

Her transformation will take place after her Bahamas season concludes and she sails a 12-night Transatlantic cruise, which will embark from Miami on February 10, 2025, and will disembark in Barcelona, Spain, on February 22, 2025.

The mega-ship will then be out of service until April 11, 2025 – when her European season officially begins – to allow time for the massive remodel.

She will be one of six Royal Caribbean ships offering bold vacations overseas throughout the summer – with Anthem of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, and Voyager of the Seas also deployed throughout Europe.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Amenities You Should Pre-Book

When the revamped ship resumes sailing, she will kick off her summer in Europe by offering a 4-night cruise out of Barcelona to Marseille, France, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

This will be followed by a slightly longer 5-night sailing, which embarks on April 15, 2025, to Marseille, France; La Spezia, Italy; and Rome, Italy.

Beginning on April 20, 2025, the first-generation Oasis-class ship will operate a series of 7-night Western Mediterranean voyages, alternating between Barcelona and Rome as the embarkation ports.

The itineraries call for stops at Naples, Italy; Marseille, France; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; and La Spezia, Italy – as well as Barcelona on Rome-based cruises and Rome on Barcelona-based sailings.

Allure’s Mediterranean sailings will be offered through mid-October 2025, before she returns to Florida to alternate between Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises out of Fort Lauderdale.