Royal Caribbean’s Private Island Crowned Best of 2024

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay has officially been crowned the Best Cruise Line Private Island of 2024 – marking the fourth time in a row the private island destination has won the honor.

CocoCay, which is part of the Berry Islands in the center of the Bahamas archipelago, beat out nine other private islands – including brand new destinations like Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Bahamas, which just opened this past summer.

Voting opened in mid-October and closed on December 22, 2024 – during which time thousands of Cruise Hive readers placed their votes.

Royal Caribbean’s private island ultimately cinched the lead by earning 32.58% of the votes – with second place (Half Moon Cay, Bahamas) more than 10 points behind at 19.21%.

Half Moon Cay, Bahamas – which has recently been renamed as RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay – is used exclusively by Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line.

To reflect its new name, the exclusive destination will be getting some major upgrades in the next couple of years, including an expanded beach area, more dining and beverage options, and a new pier – and might even give CocoCay a run for its money once completed.

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, which is owned and operated by Carnival Cruise Line, landed in third place with 15.44% of the vote.

The private 30-acre retreat is located at Maimón in the province of Puerto Plata. It’s divided into two areas with different types of dining, shopping, relaxation, and water-filled experiences in each: the waterfront Welcome Center Marketplace and the Aqua Zone.

The rest of the private islands earned 7.34% or less of the vote – and none stood out quite as positively as Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

What Makes CocoCay the Best?

Perfect Day at CocoCay has won in the Cruise Hive awards year after year against some steep competition – indicating that this island must offer something extra special.

Indeed, Royal Caribbean has worked hard to maintain and improve its exclusive piece of paradise – with the cruise line investing $250 million to remodel the private island in 2019.

While this was already a massive investment and undertaking, the cruise line has continued to work to improve the experience on the island – such as with the opening of the Coco Beach Club in 2021, which features a clubhouse restaurant, luxury lounging, a bar, and an infinity pool.

Even more recently in January of 2024, Royal Caribbean opened Hideaway Beach – which is the first adults-only retreat on the island.

Beach on CocoCay (Photo Credit: Mary Baratto)

The new addition allows guests 18+ to enjoy pristine beaches, pools, cabanas, and more without little ones around – and even features a section called The Hideout, which includes 10 rentable cabanas with an exclusive plunge pool and in-water loungers.

The 125-acre destination is also home to several record-breaking experiences for the whole family to enjoy – including but not limited to Daredevil’s Peak, the tallest waterslide in North America; Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas; and the biggest wave pool in the Caribbean.

The Miami-based cruise line is also in the process of expanding the Perfect Day experience to elsewhere in the Caribbean – and will certainly be putting everything the brand has learned from operating and enhancing CocoCay to good use.

The first “Perfect Day” experience will be brought to the western end of Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. The new 17-acre destination, which has been named Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, is currently under construction and is expected to open next year (2025).

In 2027, Royal Caribbean is also planning to open “Perfect Day Mexico” on the sunny shores of Costa Maya.