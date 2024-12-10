Carnival Cruise Line Renames Half Moon Cay, Details Major Expansion

As cruise lines put more and more investment into their private island destinations, a focus on specific types of experiences can be a great way to attract guests and entice them to book sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line are working together and have now announced a new name for Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

The island will now be known as RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, emphasizing the focus on calming, peaceful experiences and a connection to the island’s natural beauty as a natural paradise.

“Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination’s crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

New enhancements for the island are planned, including both north and south welcome plazas, a new beach club, updated dining venues, and more. A new tram service will be added for convenient transportation, and lounging areas expanded with the highly popular cabanas.

The renaming announcement follows the August 2024 reveal that a new pier will be constructed at the island. This will permit Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class ships – Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee – to visit the island.

Other upgrades were also hinted at in August, but now guests have much more to anticipate at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Both cruise lines, however, are committed to ensuring the natural beauty of the destination is preserved. Even the architecture for the new buildings will complement the authenticity of the island.

“Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean. The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island’s pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience.”

The renovations and enhancements are expected to be selectively begin opening by summer 2026. All updates and additions should be completed by the end of 2026.

Visiting RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

A variety of 2026 and later itineraries from both Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line will include visits to the upgraded RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Many guests are especially interested in the visits from the larger vessels, as those ships are highly popular but have been unable to visit Half Moon Cay due to tendering needs and passenger capacities.

Now, itineraries in September 2026 for all three Excel-class ships are available for booking. While earlier itineraries may yet be adjusted depending on the construction schedule and if enhancements are completed earlier than anticipated, Carnival Jubilee will be the first to visit.

Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay

Homeported from Galveston, Texas, Carnival Jubilee‘s September 19, 2026 departure is an 8-night Bahamas voyage with calls to both the exciting and more energetic Celebration Key as well as a call on RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay on September 23.

Two days later, on September 25, Carnival Celebration will visit the peaceful new destination as part of a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary sailing from Miami. That cruise will also be visiting two other private destinations – Celebration Key and Amber Cove.

Finally, on September 28, 2026, Mardi Gras will make her first call to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay also on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary but sailing from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Cruise Line’s inclusion of multiple private islands on the same itinerary will appeal to guests who enjoy the exclusivity of each destination. Furthermore, the cruise line is committed to ensuring unique and memorable experiences at each one.

“Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days,” said Duffy.

Read Also: What Are All the Cruise Line Private Islands and Destinations?

Both destinations are intended to preserve and showcase Bahamian culture without disrupting each island’s natural tropical beauty.

Celebration Key will be more colorful and energetic, great of travelers of all ages with a waterpark, multiple pools, and fun options for everyone. RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay will be a more peaceful and idyllic destination, offering the perfect relaxation cruise travelers crave.