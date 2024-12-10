SUBSCRIBE
Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Line Renames Half Moon Cay, Details Major Expansion

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Expansion Plan at Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay
Expansion Plan at Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

As cruise lines put more and more investment into their private island destinations, a focus on specific types of experiences can be a great way to attract guests and entice them to book sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line are working together and have now announced a new name for Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

The island will now be known as RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, emphasizing the focus on calming, peaceful experiences and a connection to the island’s natural beauty as a natural paradise.

“Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination’s crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

New enhancements for the island are planned, including both north and south welcome plazas, a new beach club, updated dining venues, and more. A new tram service will be added for convenient transportation, and lounging areas expanded with the highly popular cabanas.

The renaming announcement follows the August 2024 reveal that a new pier will be constructed at the island. This will permit Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class ships – Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee – to visit the island.

Other upgrades were also hinted at in August, but now guests have much more to anticipate at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Both cruise lines, however, are committed to ensuring the natural beauty of the destination is preserved. Even the architecture for the new buildings will complement the authenticity of the island.

“Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean. The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island’s pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience.”

The renovations and enhancements are expected to be selectively begin opening by summer 2026. All updates and additions should be completed by the end of 2026.

Visiting RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

A variety of 2026 and later itineraries from both Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line will include visits to the upgraded RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Many guests are especially interested in the visits from the larger vessels, as those ships are highly popular but have been unable to visit Half Moon Cay due to tendering needs and passenger capacities.

Now, itineraries in September 2026 for all three Excel-class ships are available for booking. While earlier itineraries may yet be adjusted depending on the construction schedule and if enhancements are completed earlier than anticipated, Carnival Jubilee will be the first to visit.

Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay
Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay

Homeported from Galveston, Texas, Carnival Jubilee‘s September 19, 2026 departure is an 8-night Bahamas voyage with calls to both the exciting and more energetic Celebration Key as well as a call on RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay on September 23.

Two days later, on September 25, Carnival Celebration will visit the peaceful new destination as part of a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary sailing from Miami. That cruise will also be visiting two other private destinations – Celebration Key and Amber Cove.

Finally, on September 28, 2026, Mardi Gras will make her first call to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay also on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary but sailing from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Cruise Line’s inclusion of multiple private islands on the same itinerary will appeal to guests who enjoy the exclusivity of each destination. Furthermore, the cruise line is committed to ensuring unique and memorable experiences at each one.

“Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days,” said Duffy.

Read Also: What Are All the Cruise Line Private Islands and Destinations?

Both destinations are intended to preserve and showcase Bahamian culture without disrupting each island’s natural tropical beauty.

Celebration Key will be more colorful and energetic, great of travelers of all ages with a waterpark, multiple pools, and fun options for everyone. RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay will be a more peaceful and idyllic destination, offering the perfect relaxation cruise travelers crave.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied