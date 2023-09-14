Royal Caribbean Reveals First Adults-Only Private Island Escape

Royal Caribbean International has announced a first-of-its-kind adults-only getaway coming soon to CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

Scheduled to open in January 2024, the new Hideaway Beach will feature beachside and poolside options, along with exclusive bars and dining venues for guests to enjoy.

Hideaway Beach – A First for Adults on CocoCay

A new development on the northwest side of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Hideaway Beach is an exclusive, adults-only retreat for guests ages 18 and up when visiting the private island.

With all the features guests love – a pristine sandy beach, pools, cabanas, live music, and more – Hideaway Beach is a destination in itself for those who want relaxation without the little ones around.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

You can watch a video about the new Hideaway Beach below:

The cruise line prides itself on providing great experiences for all family members, whether that means adventurous waterpark fun, family-friendly splashes, or now, the adults-only Hideaway Beach.

Features of the new part of CocoCay include more than an acre of white sand beach adjacent to turquoise waters, with loungers and umbrellas on the shore and in-water hammocks and swings for getting some toes in the water. A live DJ will spin tunes by the Hideaway Pool and its swim-up bar, with in-water seating and an infinity edge.

Royal Caribbean’s Hideaway beach

For even more exclusivity, guests can enjoy 10 poolside cabanas with private attendant service and other amenities, including charging outlets, mini-fridges, secure storage, and floating beach mats.

Guests looking to level-up their hideaway can also opt for the even more exclusive area, The Hideout, with 10 cabanas and a chill vibe with its own exclusive plunge pool, in-water loungers, resort seating, and an outdoor shower.

Visitors won’t have to leave the adults-only area for refueling and refreshment, with exclusive bars and dining venues right at Hideaway Beach.

Royal Caribbean’s Hideaway Beach Map

The Slice of Paradise rustic pizza haven will serve up outstanding tropical pies such as Bahamian-style Guava Barbecued Chicken, Bahamian Jerk Chicken, or Veggie Feast pizzas alongside craft cocktails. Meanwhile, the Snack Shack will offer burgers, fried mozzarella sticks, chicken sandwiches, funnel cakes, and more. Both restaurants are complimentary.

Two full-service beach bars as well as the On the Rocks al fresco bar and the Hideaway Bar two-level swim-up bar will all offer refreshing drinks along with top ocean views and the ultimate in tropical vacation vibes.

Visiting Hideaway Beach

As part of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Hideaway Beach will be available to guests on any sailing that visits that private Bahamian island. The new resort-style area is scheduled to debut in January 2024 with the inaugural sailing of Icon of the Seas when the ship begins offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, all of which will visit CocoCay.

Hideaway Beach

In total, 22 vessels in the Royal Caribbean fleet will be visiting CocoCay in 2024, offering sailings from a variety of US homeports including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Galveston, Tampa, and New York.

The new part of the private island will have an entry charge, which will likely vary based on how long a particular ship is visiting the island and how many passengers are on CocoCay that day.

Exact fees have not yet been announced, and may change from sailing to sailing. Initial reports are day passes at approximately $45-75 (USD) per person, depending on ship and sailing date. Discounts are offered for pre-cruise bookings, but limited spots are selling out fast.