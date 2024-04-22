Construction Begins on New Royal Beach Club in the Bahamas

The first Royal Beach Club is officially under construction as Royal Caribbean International broke ground on April 22, 2024 for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, an exclusive destination in Nassau.

This milestone was celebrated by VIPs from the cruise line, parent company Royal Caribbean Group, and The Bahamas, with great enthusiasm for the club’s anticipated opening in 2025.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Now Under Construction

The official groundbreaking ceremony for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island was held on Monday, April 22, with officials commemorating the event with remarks and great hope for their continued partnership to bring a fantastic, authentic experience to visitors.

“Marking more than the beginning of the construction process, today’s groundbreaking event symbolizes partnership, momentum and continued economic development for so many Bahamian entrepreneurs and the entire community,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

“We are grateful to our partners for their support, especially the Bahamian government, who stand with us here today in celebration of what is to come.”

Local Bahamian businesses, retailers, artisans, and workers will all be part of the construction and the future experiences at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, which will include an array of dining options, entertainment, music, activities and more that embody local culture and history.

Royal Caribbean’s New Beach Club Breaks Ground

Hundreds of local jobs will be supported by the new destination, not only in the short term with the physical construction, but also in the long term as thousands of guests may visit each day. This helps drive greater economic impact for the local community, cementing a partnership with Royal Caribbean that began more than 50 years ago.

“With the signing of this Heads of Agreement for the development of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, we embark on this project to further enhance the vitality of our tourism product,” said Honorable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas. “Even more importantly, we take a bold step toward greater Bahamian empowerment in the tourism industry.”

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

What Will the New Club Offer?

Few overall details have yet been released about the new destination, which is located on the west end of Paradise Island, just across the harbor from the Nassau Cruise Port. A ferry ride from the port will bring guests to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, while a ride through historic downtown Nassau will return guests to the pier to reboard their ships after visiting.

What is known is that great care is being taken to craft an authentic Bahamian experience for visitors, showcasing the unique and vibrant culture of The Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Bahamians will own up to 49% equity in the development, ensuring a strong local voice for the features and experiences offered at the destination. This will include outstanding music, food, entertainment, activities, tours, and more to help guests enjoy all The Bahamas has to offer.

“The beauty and charm of the island are why we chose to debut the Royal Beach Club Collection in Nassau, and with the collaboration and support of local entrepreneurs and the wider community, we know that what we create will far exceed everything we imagined,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

The project covers 17 acres of island space, the project is designed to provide the “ultimate beach experience” for visitors. Early renderings show exquisite stretches of sandy beach, native plants, private cabanas, a children’s water play area, and more.

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Three pools, swim up bars, dining options, and other amenities are also part of the new destination.

Furthermore, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be a very environmentally sound development, using 100% renewable energy by 2030, minimizing the impact on the marine environment with no dredging and no overwater cabanas, restoring local habitat, and taking multiple steps to dramatically reduce waste.

While there has been some backlash over environmental concerns, the project is continuing forward with suitable protections in place.

The exact opening date for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island has not yet been announced, but it is projected to welcome its first guests in 2025. Further details, itineraries, and additional information is sure to be released in the coming months.