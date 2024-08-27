Carnival’s Large Excel-Class Ships to Call at Upgraded Private Island

It might seem like a long way off, but Carnival Cruise Line is making plans for 2026 and 2027 with the unveiling of new Caribbean itineraries from four popular US ports. It also hinted at several enhancements coming to Half Moon Cay, a private island destination in the Bahamas.

Cruisers setting sail from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, and Baltimore can select from a wide variety of 6- to 14-day voyages, plus new Carnival Journeys itineraries.

The cruises are open for sale, and many itineraries feature calls to Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key, the new private destination that will debut on Grand Bahama Island in the summer of 2025.

The line has big expansion plans for Half Moon Cay, and once the upgrades are complete, its three Excel-class ships, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee, will make their inaugural visits to the destination. Each of the mega-ships has a capacity for up to about 6,500 guests.

Among the planned improvements at Half Moon Cay are an expanded beach area, more dining and beverage options, and a new pier.

Sailing from Miami, Carnival Celebration will include calls to its namesake destination, Celebration Key, on cruises departing through spring 2027. Seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages will bring guests to exotic ports like Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Mahogany Bay, and Cozumel, among others.

Mardi Gras, along with the 5,200-guest Carnival Venezia, will be based at Port Canaveral, with each ship sailing 7-day cruises across the Caribbean. Itineraries will feature both Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay. Carnival Venezia, one of the line’s “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ships, will offer 14-day itineraries as well.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, plus Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze, both accommodating 3,600 guests, all will sail from Galveston, on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Carnival Jubilee, starting in September 2026, will sail 6- and 8-day cruises to the Western Caribbean and Bahamas. The longer sailings will call at Nassau, and at both private destinations — Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key.

Carnival Dream will sail 6- to 8-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with several itineraries bringing guests to Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay. The ship also will sail 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

The third Galveston-based ship, Carnival Breeze, will focus on Western Caribbean destinations in Mexico, sailing 4-day trips calling at Cozumel and 5-day cruises that add Progreso. An 8-day itinerary ventures farther afield, to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

From Baltimore, Carnival Pride will sail 7-day voyages to the Bahamas, all with stops at one of three private destinations — Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key, or Princess Cays —along with Bermuda cruises that feature an overnight stay.

The 2,100-guest Carnival Pride will also sail three 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises, two in the Caribbean and one to Greenland and Canada, an itinerary already offered by the line.

Private Destinations an Easy Sell to Cruisers

The private destinations featured on these just-announced cruises tend to be itinerary highlights for guests, since they are considered exclusive areas and sport a festive atmosphere. Celebration Key, in particular, appears destined to become a favorite port call, with five “portals,” or themed areas.

Carnival Cruise Line is dishing out details of the new destination in small portions, and has recently confirmed that Celebration Key will have a premium area for adults only.

Dubbed the Pearl Cove Beach Club, the area will be limited to those 18 and older, and situated in a quiet space away from the family-friendly portal. The centerpiece of the club is sure to be its 11,000-square-foot infinity pool, which will have a swim-up bar and water loungers.

Since the club is a premium area, guests will pay a fee to indulge in the luxury space. Three entry fees offer various benefits and start at $99.99 per person for the day.