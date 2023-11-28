Next Steps Revealed for New Carnival Cruise Ship

All eyes are on Carnival Cruise Line in the next few weeks as Carnival Jubilee comes closer to her December 23, 2023 debut. Carnival has now announced the next steps for the vessel’s schedule and where and when she will be on the move as she is about to make her way to Texas.

Coming Soon – Carnival Jubilee

With the newest Carnival cruise ship less than a month from welcoming her first guests onboard, booked guests and cruise fans are keeping a close eye on Carnival Jubilee and eager for a first glimpse of the new Excel-class ship.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has released a series of dates for when the ship will be delivered to the cruise line and the stops she will make along the way as she sails for Texas.

“I thought I would give you [an] approximate schedule of what the ship is doing,” Heald said.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

It should be noted that all dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions and any unanticipated obstacles or difficulties, but the ship is very likely to meet these dates.

Carnival Jubilee Launch Schedule

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the ship is scheduled to sail from Eemshaven, Netherlands to Bremerhaven, Germany. The ship has been docked in Eemshaven since completing her sea trials, but will move to Bremerhaven for her official handover ceremony. The journey is just 85 miles (137 kilometers) and should only take a few hours.

Monday, December 4, 2023 is the most significant upcoming date. This is when Carnival Jubilee will be officially delivered to Carnival Cruise Line, joining the Fun Ship fleet in a handover ceremony that will change her ownership from the shipyard to the cruise line. This is always a notable event and attended by dignitaries.

After delivery, Carnival Jubilee will begin the journey that will take her to Texas. There will be no paying guests onboard at that time, but crew members will be familiarizing themselves with the ship for the most efficient operation when she does welcome passengers.

Carnival Jubilee Conveyance on the Ems (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

On Sunday, December 10, Carnival Jubilee should be alongside in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, for refueling and taking on additional supplies in preparation for guests.

From Tenerife, the ship will set off across the Atlantic Ocean. This part of the schedule is the most tentative, as poor weather could cause delays with the crossing. It is anticipated, however, that Carnival Jubilee will arrive in Nassau on Sunday, December 17, again for refueling and to take on additional supplies and crew members. This date is yet to be confirmed.

Finally, the biggest day of all is expected to be Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as Carnival Jubilee sails into Galveston for the first time. Her arrival is sure to be met with great fanfare as she brings her star-studded bow to the Lone Star state, ready to welcome guests with the best in Carnival fun.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

“Many of you have already asked me ‘what time will Carnival Jubilee arrive’ and that of course is something I cannot answer now,” Heald explained.

“What I can tell you is that the Captain will keep me informed and I will make sure I pass this along to you and let you know of what we plan to do to when she arrives. I do know it will be a magnificent sight and as so many want to stand on the pier in Galveston and welcome her home, I promise to keep you all updated.”

Once Carnival Jubilee is docked in Galveston, her final crew members will join the ship, she will be fully supplied for sailing, and there will undoubtedly be media attention to cover her debut.

Carnival Jubilee Maiden Voyage

The first guests will board Carnival Jubilee on Saturday, December 23, 2023, for what will not only be a memorable maiden voyage, but also a spectacular holiday cruise.

Carnival Jubilee Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

Carnival Jubilee will be sailing 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries, visiting Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. Each cruise will also include three full days at sea so guests can enjoy all the 183,521-gross-ton ship has to offer.

On each cruise, Carnival Jubilee can welcome 5,374 passengers at double occupancy, or as many as 6,631 travelers if fully booked with all berths filled.

Those guests will have plenty to enjoy, including the Bolt rollercoaster, the new “Currents” and “Shores” neighborhoods that bring the ship a sense of the sea, and plenty of Carnival favorites – Guy’s Burger Joint, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the adults-only Serenity area, and much, much more.