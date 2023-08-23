Cruise Director Announced for Upcoming New Carnival Jubilee

Exactly four months from the ship’s December debut, Carnival Cruise Line has announced the leadership team that will steer the “Fun” aboard Carnival Jubilee by naming the Entertainment Director and Cruise Director for the new ship.

Matthew Boyd will serve as Entertainment Director alongside Kyndall “Fire” Magyar as Cruise Director when the ship sets sail from Galveston.

Carnival Jubilee Entertainment Director and Cruise Director Announced

A cruise ship’s Entertainment Director and Cruise Director are two of the most influential personalities onboard, setting the tone for the ship’s personality and coordinating crew members, planning activities, interacting with guests, introducing shows, and much more.

For Carnival Jubilee, a stunning team has been chosen for these head positions – Matthew Boyd as Entertainment Director and Kyndall Magyar as Cruise Director.

“Watching their dedication come to life on board Carnival Jubilee’s sister ships, I know Kyndall and Matthew are perfectly suited to deliver Texas-sized fun that maximizes the capabilities of this spectacular new ship and upholds our high standards for entertainment,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

This announcement comes just days after the senior officer leadership team was announced for the vessel, including the ship’s master, Captain Andrea Catalani.

Introducing Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd has severed with the Carnival family since 2010 and first became an Entertainment Director in 2018. He has worked on a variety of ships, most recently leading the entertainment team aboard Carnival Celebration, sister ship to the upcoming Carnival Jubilee. Boyd has also served aboard Mardi Gras, Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Glory, and many other vessels in the fleet.

Matthew Boyd (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Boyd brings passion and zest to his team, optimistically embracing each moment and making the most of them. For his outstanding leadership, Boyd was awarded 2023 Entertainment Director of the Year, and he will bring those energetic vibes to Carnival Jubilee.

“The cat’s out of the bag, and it’s a roaring celebration! I am truly honored to announce that Kyndall Fire and I have been chosen to lead the entertainment onboard Carnival’s newest ship, the Jubilee,” said Boyd. “Get ready, everyone, because you’re in for a spectacular treat!”

As Entertainment Director, Boyd will not only coordinate the ship’s shows and other entertainment, but will lead the entertainment team in their duties to be sure every guest enjoy spectacular production shows, live music, and much more with Texas-sized smiles.

Introducing Kyndall Magyar

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar is one of Carnival Cruise Line’s most popular Cruise Directors with her enthusiastic personality and boundless energy. She has been working on Carnival ships since 2016, most recently as Cruise Director aboard Mardi Gras, giving her great insights into the energy and vibe of the Excel-class vessels. Magyar has also served aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista, and other ships.

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Serving aboard Carnival Jubilee will be especially sweet for the Texas native, who brings her own Lone Star love to Carnival Cruise line.

“It is with overwhelming excitement and immense pride to finally get to share this news with all of you. I have the honor and privilege to be the Inagural Cruise Director on the Carnival Jubilee!” said Magyar.

“I will be there with a wonderful team that I can’t wait to share with y’all soon enough but the one who will be right by my side every step of the way is the incredible Matthew Boyd! He will be the Entertainment Director onboard and we are sure to make lots of waves together.”

As Cruise Director, Magyar will be a bow-to-stern presence aboard Carnival Jubilee by making announcements, greeting guests, introducing shows, offering Q&A sessions, coordinating the Fun Squad, and much more.

Set Sail With the New Team

Carnival Jubilee will officially debut on December 23, 2023, setting sail from Galveston, Texas on a 7-night Western Caribbean sailing with calls on Roatan, Honduras as well as both Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

The 183,500-gross ton ship will be homeported year-round from Galveston, and in honor of that connection, sports a Texas star on her bow.

Carnival Jubilee BOLT Roller Coaster

Onboard will be more than 1,700 international team members, including Boyd and Magyar, to welcome the 5,374 guests the ship can host (at double occupancy) for every sailing.

Carnival Jubilee, which was floated out just one month ago, is currently undergoing finishing touches at the Meyer Werft shipyard. This includes the installation of the Bolt Roller Coaster and other interior and exterior work that will make her ready to greet guests in just a few month.