New Carnival Ship Reveals Something New During Float Out

Carnival Cruise Line’s third Excel-class mega-ship, Carnival Jubilee has made its float out and emerged from the construction hall at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, on July 21, 2023.

What truly stole the show was its striking bow, adorned with an iconic Texas star, symbolizing the ship’s connection to its homeport in the Lone Star State of Texas.

Carnival Jubilee Unveils New Texas Star on Bow During Float Out

Carnival Jubilee emerged from its construction dock at the renowned Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on July 21, 2023. The major construction milestone went ahead of schedule, rather than on July 22.

Amidst much anticipation, the ship unveiled a delightful surprise – a magnificent Texas star displayed proudly on its bow.

The emblem is the first of its kind ever displayed on a Carnival cruise ship pays homage to the Lone Star State and evokes a sense of grandeur and pride. It comes as the LNG-powered vessel will be based out of the Port of Galveston, In Texas towards the end of the year.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

Speaking at the ceremony, Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, expressed her gratitude to the Meyer Werft team for their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication. She also shared her excitement for Carnival Jubilee’s upcoming Western Caribbean deployment, set to begin in December 2023

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston. As the first cruise line to sail year-round from Galveston, we have a long history with the community, and our next new ship is our latest investment in support of the local economy’s impressive growth while delivering innovative experiences for our guests,” said Duffy.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

As the sun cast a warm glow over the shipyard, the Carnival Jubilee majestically glided into the waters of the river Ems, marking a significant milestone in its construction process.

Beginning construction in 2022, over a year of dedicated work and meticulous craftsmanship have led to this moment, and the shipyard’s team, along with Carnival Cruise Line executives, could not have been prouder of their creation.

What’s Next for Carnival Jubilee?

The Carnival Jubilee’s journey has been closely watched by cruise fans, eagerly awaiting news of its progress. Now, with the float-out behind it, the ship gears up for its next phase of construction, where it will undergo meticulous interior outfitting to prepare for its inaugural voyage. Its sea trials are scheduled for November 2023.

Read Also: Galveston Cruise Port – Essential Guide for Your Cruise

The ship is a marvel of modern engineering, and the first Carnival cruise ship ever constructed at the specific Meyer Werft facility. The vessel is a testament to engineering prowess and architectural ingenuity, spanning an astonishing 1,100 feet in length and towering over 200 feet above the waterline.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

With a gross tonnage of approximately 180,000, this floating goliath is a true titan of the seas, capable of accommodating thousands of eager passengers on each voyage. She is the sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration and will feature a total of six different zones, including the new “Currents and “Shore” zones.

Come December 23rd, 2023, Carnival Jubilee will embark on its inaugural voyage, setting sail on a mesmerizing Western Caribbean itinerary out of Galveston, Texas.

Guests can enjoy journeys through destinations, such as Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, and Costa Maya. The inaugural sailing of the Carnival Jubilee is certainly a highly anticipated event, and bookings have already started pouring in. The new ship will continue to offer Caribbean sailings year-round from the port.