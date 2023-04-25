New Zones Revealed for Upcoming Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new themes for two zones aboard the upcoming Excel-class Carnival Jubilee, setting sail in December 2023.

The new ship will have a distinctive ocean theme “Currents” and “Shores” in two neighborhoods, with immersive décor and artwork emphasizing the nautical nature of the new ship.

New Zone Themes Revealed for Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a fun and appropriately oceangoing theme for two of Carnival Jubilee‘s “zone” neighborhoods: Currents and Shores. You can take a look at all the new spaces reveled in the video below:

Currents

Currents will be the theme on Decks 6 and 7, a transformative space that brings guests below the waves and into fun underwater worlds with huge LED windows, a wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lighting, and captivating sound design for a truly immersive experience just aft of Grand Central.

Brand-new venues will carry the theme, including Dr. Inks, Ph.D (drinks, get it?) which is a fun bar inspired by a quirky sea creature – an octopus with a philosophical bent. Specialty ocean-themed drinks will include color-changing cocktails, jellyfish shots, and selections with boba pearls and unique garnishes that evoke undersea life.

Dr. Inks, Ph.D Bar

The Golden Mermaid is another lounge in Currents, with secret cocktail recipes inspired by a mermaid’s explorations. Edible glitter, unique glassware, and specialty tastes will all be featured in the bar, while a live band provides an energetic atmosphere for guests to enjoy.

Emeril’s Bistro 717 is also located in Currents, with creole cuisine and an expansive seafood selection and raw bar. Serving delicious options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the menu includes delicious dishes such as shrimp and grits, fresh oysters, and Emeril’s signature jambalaya.

Emeril’s Bistro 717

Also in the Currents zone will be guest favorites Alchemy Bar and Carnival Kitchen, as well as the entrances to the Atlantic Restaurant main dining room and the Limelight Lounge.

Shores

The Shores zone is located on Deck 8, and is a water-meets-waves theme inspired by how people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks, and beaches.

Lanai in the The Shores Zone

Colorful designs in the space include a Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling, wood plank-styled floors, and tropical and festive hues throughout.

Coastal Slice will offer fresh, hot pizza, and Beach Buns is a deli-style venue for hot dogs and sandwiches. The Marina Bar includes more of the nautical theme with fish-scale wall patterns and a wooden ore beam ceiling. Seating is available both inside and outside for guests to connect with the water.

Also in Shores are popular and familiar venues such as Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano, along with the entrance to the Pixels gallery.

Connecting both Currents and Shores is a stunning sculpture of a school of fish, swirling three decks tall between Decks 6, 7, and 8 and surrounded by a glass staircase to bring guests between the themed zones.

Staircase on Carnival Jubilee

Additional Zones

The four remaining zones aboard Carnival Jubilee are the same familiar themes already outrageously popular aboard Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Grand Central is the heart of each ship, offering a transformative space with live entertainment enriched with innovative technology. Shopping, dining, and entertainment venues all branch off Grand Central, making it a meetup hub for all guests onboard.

The Ultimate Playground is the ship’s sports and thrill zone, with BOLT, the Ultimate Sea Coaster, along with the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare for every guest’s adventurous desires.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Summer Landing on Deck 8 aft is a relaxed, casual zone home to Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse as well as the Heroes Tribute Lounge and The Patio with a pool, whirlpools, and The Watering Hole poolside bar.

Finally, the ever-popular Lido on Decks 16 and 17 is the poolside zone and home to the Carnival Seaside Theater for blockbuster movies, as well as some of the cruise line’s most popular venues – RedFrog Tiki Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, Guy’s Burger Joint, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant.

Setting Sail on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee will be the third Excel-class for Carnival Cruise Line, sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Weighing in at 183,521 gross tons, the ship can welcome 5,374 guests at double occupancy, or up to 6,631 passengers when fully booked. Onboard, more than 1,700 international crew members will help ensure fun for all guests.

Though delayed from her initial debut date, Carnival Jubilee will now welcome guests aboard her inaugural sailing on December 23, 2023.

Homeported in Galveston, Texas, the ship will operate 7-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico as well as Roatan, Honduras, with three days at sea for guests to thoroughly enjoy all the features the ship has to offer.