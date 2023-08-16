Carnival Jubilee Roller Coaster Nears Completion

The construction of the highly-acclaimed BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is nearing completion aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, at a German shipyard. The popular thrill ride debuted on the vessel’s sister ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Test Runs Are Scheduled For October

Carnival Cruise Line’s award-winning adventure ride, BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, is being installed on Carnival Jubilee at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Construction of the thrill ride is slated for completion in September, followed by a series of test runs planned for October, just two months before the line’s third Excel-class ship enters service.

Carnival Jubilee BOLT Roller Coaster

Operating on an 800-foot track, the ride carries two all-electric, two-person cars, with one rider controlling the speed of the car, which can reach 40 miles per hour. The track drops, twists, and turns 187 feet above the water line, and riders can experience a zero-gravity sensation.

The ride first appeared on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, when that ship launched in 2021, and again on Carnival Celebration, which entered service in 2022. More than 150,000 cruise guests have sampled the ride so far.

BOLT is the focal point of the ships’ Ultimate Playground spaces, and under its rules, children younger than 12 have to ride with someone 15 or older. Guests will find the ride on Deck 19.

Carnival Jubilee BOLT Roller Coaster

Manufactured by Maurer Rides, based in Munich, Germany, BOLT was the recipient of an engineering award from Popular Science magazine. Its installation onboard the upcoming Carnival Jubilee began in July 2023, shortly before the ship was floated out of the shipyard on July 22.

Besides BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, Carnival Jubilee’s Ultimate Playground has many more activities to offer guests of all ages, and lots of ways to stay cool.

The WaterWorks waterpark is home to several thrilling experiences such as Twister Waterslide, a spiraling slide spanning hundreds of feet, the Speedway Splash, with its racing action, the DrainPipe, and PowerDrencher, where buckets of cool water rain down on participants.

Carnival Jubilee BOLT Roller Coaster

The playground zone also hosts SportSquare, where guests will find multiple sports courts for basketball, volleyball, and soccer, plus mini-golf, and the challenging Ropes Course. Guests also can indulge in pool, foosball, and ping-pong in this area.

When she enters service in December 2023, the 183,521-gross ton Carnival Jubilee will accommodate 5,374 guests and be home-ported in Galveston, Texas. The ship will operate a series of 7-night roundtrip cruises to Mahogany Bay, Honduras, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Jubilee to Feature New Zones

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, has new entertainment and dining spaces that the line has recently revealed. Among them are the Currents and Shores zones, both nautical-themed areas connected by a glass stairway.

Currents, on Decks 6 and 7, evokes an underwater world with large LED windows and a wave-shaped LED ceiling. New venues in Currents include Dr. Inks, Ph.D, a bar/lounge where the cocktails are inspired by sea creatures.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

Shores, on Dec 8, offers a shoreside experience with boardwalks, piers, and beaches. Its Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling is enhanced with wood plank-styled floors, and tropical and festive decor.

Dining venues in the zone include casual places for pizza and burgers, but also feature some of the line’s signature restaurants, such as Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano.

Other restaurants elsewhere on the ship will include The Bonsai Teppanyaki, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse|Brewhouse, Guy’s Burger Joint, Emeril’s Bistro 717, and Fahrenheit 555, to name a few.