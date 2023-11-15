Newest Carnival Ship Completes Sea Trials With Great Results

The Meyer Werft shipyard has happily announced that Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, has successfully completed her sea trials. The ship is already back at the dock in Eemshaven for finishing details before her upcoming delivery to the cruise line, when she will officially join the Carnival fleet.

Carnival Jubilee Completes Sea Trials

There is much jubilation at the Meyer Werft shipyard today, as well as throughout Carnival Cruise Line, with the announcement that Carnival Jubilee has completed her sea trials and is one critical step closer to welcoming guests aboard.

The ship’s sea trials rigorously tested all her technical and operational systems, including navigation, propulsion, turning, braking, stabilization, emergency responses, and more. The tests have been conducted in the North Sea over the past 10 days with a full team of engineers, technicians, and officers onboard.

“We’ve made great strides, and I’m very proud of the team that made this possible and implemented,” said Jürgen Storz, project manager from Meyer Werft.

Carnival Jubilee Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

The ship has already returned to her berth in Eemshaven at the mouth of the Ems River. To reach the North Sea from the shipyard, Carnival Jubilee had to complete a complex and challenging conveyance down the river, which was accomplished with the great skill and expertise of local pilots.

What Is Up Next?

Carnival Jubilee is now undergoing finishing work on interior details such as artwork, lighting, flooring, and other features that must be completed for the ship to be ready to welcome her first guests on December 23, 2023.

Very soon, the vessel will be officially handed over to Carnival Cruise Line, a delivery ceremony that marks the change of ownership from the shipyard to the cruise line. At that time, the ship will formally become the 26th ship in the Carnival fleet and the third vessel in the Excel class, joining her sister ships Mardi Gras (2021) and Carnival Celebration (2022).

The ship will need to move from Europe to Texas before she begins sailing, and her arrival in Galveston will be heralded with great fanfare, including the presence of cruise line executives to officially welcome the ship.

Carnival Jubilee Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

The first guests will join Carnival Jubilee on Saturday, December 23, for a holiday sailing and the wonderful gift of an inaugural cruise on one of the largest and most innovative ships Carnival Cruise Line has ever sailed.

Carnival Jubilee matches her sister ships in size and capacity at 183,521 gross tons and room for 5,374 guests at double occupancy. When fully booked with all berths filled, as many as 6,631 passengers will be onboard, along with more than 1,700 international crew members.

When Will More New Ships Join the Fleet?

Carnival Jubilee will retain the title of the newest ship in the fleet for just a few months, until Carnival Firenze completes her conversion from Costa Cruises and joins Carnival Cruise Line in April 2024, the second vessel (after Carnival Venezia) to become part of the “Carnival Fun, Italian Style” program. However, Carnival Cruise Line has no further ships on order, an unusual circumstance for the cruise line.

Carnival Jubilee Conveyance on the Ems (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Many cruise lines, however, are continuing to struggle with debt accrued during the industry-wide shutdown. Instead of building more and more ships, cruise lines are instead focusing on ensuring the product they deliver to guests aboard their current vessels continues to be of the best quality and most amazing experiences.

Carnival Jubilee is sure to do just that, as guests can enjoy such amazing fun and luxurious amenities as the Cloud 9 Spa and stunning Thermal Suite, the transformative Grand Central atrium space, Dr. Inks, PH.D with color-changing cocktails, the onboard brewery at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse, Bolt: The Ultimate Sea Coaster, and so much more.