MSC Cruises Names Drew Barrymore as Godmother for Massive Mega-Ship

Ever the free spirit with a “go-with-the-flow” attitude, beloved actress, talk show host, and mom Drew Barrymore is set to embrace the waves in a new role: Godmother of MSC World America.

The highly anticipated US flagship of MSC Cruises, MSC World America, couldn’t have chosen a more positive role model to bestow good luck and protection over the 6,762-passenger vessel, set to debut April 9, 2025, in Miami.

Known for her infectious smile and boundless energy, Barrymore has captivated audiences from her breakout role at age 7 in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to her girl-next-door presence as the host of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Barrymore’s surprise Super Bowl ad promoting MSC Cruises alongside fellow Hollywood legend Orlando Bloom in February 2025.

“I absolutely love to travel – it fuels my soul,” said Barrymore. “Being part of something that helps people set off on incredible adventures is just amazing.”

Barrymore gushed that when asked to be the ceremonial godmother, she immediately said yes.

“Drew is the perfect godmother for MSC World America, and we are thrilled to continue to partner with her for this campaign,” said Suzanne Salas, MSC Cruises USA’s executive vice president of marketing, ecommerce and sales.

“She embodies our brand with her exquisite style and grace, and her passion for the comfort and adventure we find through travel,” Salas continued.

As godmother, Barrymore will be on hand at MSC World America’s christening, cutting the ribbon and breaking a bottle of champagne alongside Bloom at the event taking place at the cruise line’s new MSC Cruise Terminal.

“To be able to name MSC World America and send the ship off with well wishes and good luck is such an honor,” said Barrymore. “There’s something so magical about cruises; they let you discover the world in this really fun, unexpected way.”

Ready to Make an Entrance

The 216,638-gross-ton MSC World America is gearing up for her big debut by wrapping up final stages of outfitting at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, where she has been under construction since 2022.

Passing her final set of sea trials with flying colors on February 19, 2025, the shipyard is preparing to hand over the vessel to MSC Cruises on March 27, 2025.

When it does, the World-class MSC World America will be the largest in the MSC Cruises’ fleet of 24 ships. (Two additional World-class vessels will join in 2026 and 2027.)

Specifically designed for the North American market, MSC World America will feature seven distinct districts, 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges, multiple swimming pools, and new thrill rides, including the Cliffhanger swing ride.

MSC World America Sea Trials

The vessel will also be the first to be christened at MSC Cruises’ new cruise terminal, which opened in February 2025.

The largest cruise terminal in the world at nearly 500,000 square feet, the MSC Cruises Terminal is capable of welcoming 36,000 passengers per day on three simultaneous ship arrivals.

Following the christening, MSC World America will embark on a maiden voyage to the Eastern Caribbean, making calls in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

The private destination of the cruise line will also host its own ribbon cutting during the vessel’s arrival to debut its new Marine Conservation Center. Here, guests can learn about the research and conservation work supporting coral reefs.

MSC World America will alternate sailings between the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami, with the latter visiting ports in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, Honduras, and Ocean Cay.