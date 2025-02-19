MSC World America Completes Sea Trials, Preps for Delivery

MSC Cruises’ newest World-class ship, MSC World America, has concluded her final sea trials with success and is undergoing her final outfitting before handover to the cruise line in late March 2025.

The 216,638-gross ton ship under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, was put through her paces during the series of sea trials.

The trials test and evaluate a vessel’s seaworthiness, including engine performance, propulsion and speed, maneuverability, safety systems, and navigation equipment.

The conclusion of her final set of trials, focused on the ship’s deep-water intensive systems, was announced by the cruise line on February 19, 2025. MSC Cruises is due to take delivery of the 6,700-guest mega-ship on March 27, 2025.

Construction began on MSC World America in 2022, the same year that the cruise line’s first World-class ship, MSC World Europa, entered service. (Click here to read Cruise Hive’s insider report about the building of MSC World America from a shipyard visit.)

Like MSC World Europa, MSC World America is an environmentally advanced cruise ship, powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), equipped for shore power connectivity, and with wastewater treatment and recycling plants onboard.

Two more World-class ships are planned: MSC World Asia, slated to debut in 2026, and another un-named ship set to enter service in 2027.

Designed specifically for the North American market, MSC World America has seven distinct zones, or themed areas, plus 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges. There are six specialty restaurants, and two additional venues in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club luxury accommodations area.

New dining options include Paxos, serving Greek cuisine, and Eataly, offering Italian dishes. New lounge concepts are All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft, where comedy and karaoke shows will be offered.

The ship also will entertain guests with multiple pools and thrill rides, including the new Cliffhanger, an over-water swing ride that propels adventurous guests over the side of the ship 160 feet above the water.

MSC World America Sea Trials

World Cruise America offers multiple suite and stateroom categories. Within the MSC Yacht Club, guests can select from six suites, including Owner’s Suite, Royal Suite, and Duplex Suite, all with private whirlpool baths, plus Duplex, Deluxe, and Interior Suites.

An additional 19 stateroom categories are offered, from a Studio Interior to the Grand Suite Aurea with Terrace and Whirlpool Bath. All together, the ship will have 2,614 suites and cabins.

MSC World America to Be Named at PortMiami

MSC World America will be the first of the line’s ships to be christened at MSC Cruises’ just-opened cruise terminal at PortMiami on April 9, 2025. The terminal, which opened in early February 2025, can welcome three ships simultaneously and handle up to 36,000 cruise passengers a day.

Following her naming ceremony, MSC World America will set sail from PortMiami on April 12, 2025, operating a 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage with calls at the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the cruise line’s private destination, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

The 22-deck ship will offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, and 14-night voyages that combine both regions. Port calls on the longer cruises include Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the private marine reserve.