MSC Cruises Reveals New Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Ride

MSC Cruises has announced a first-of-its-kind thrill attraction to be found aboard the upcoming MSC World America. Cliffhanger is an over-water swing ride, dangling above the ocean from the ship’s top deck and giving thrill seekers an unparalleled view along with an unforgettable adrenaline rush.

This announcement comes exactly one year before the ship’s anticipated naming ceremony on April 9, 2025, and will undoubtedly help build excitement and interest in the new mega-ship, with even more new features to be revealed in the months to come.

Cliffhanger to Debut on MSC World America

Guests sailing aboard MSC World America will be able to indulge their thrill-seeking urges with a new and exclusive ride, Cliffhanger, the world’s only over-water swing ride at sea.

The ride features two two-person swing seats (guests can ride individually if they prefer) that will be lifted over the side of the ship by powered arms before the swing begins to propel back and forth 160 feet above the ocean. Riders will be secured by a t-style lap bar restraint that fits over the thighs.

Other features of the ride – such as a weight limit or minimum height requirement – have not yet been announced. Also unknown is whether or not the ride will be an extra-charge attraction or if it will be free for guests to enjoy. Similarly, the duration of the ride is not yet known and may vary depending on wait times and operational needs.

MSC World America Cliffhanger Ride

The exact extent of the powered swinging motion has not been determined, but guests’ views will oscillate between the broad blue sky above and the wide blue ocean below – if riders are brave enough to keep their eyes open during the thrilling experience! Cliffhanger will be located off the ship’s upper deck on the starboard side, just aft of the funnel and next to the ropes course.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Reveals First Ever Robotic Arm Ride at Sea

Guests interested in riding Cliffhanger should note that the attraction’s operation is likely to be subject to weather, and it may not operate in windy or rainy conditions.

When Can You Ride Cliffhanger?

MSC World America is scheduled to debut in April 2025 from Miami, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with each cruise having a visit to MSC Cruises’ private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Most likely, the new ride will be operated on port days, though it is possible that it may be run while the ship is at sea as well, depending on operating guidelines and tolerances.

MSC World America Cliffhanger Ride

The new ship will also offer much more than just one new thrill ride. MSC World America will be themed into seven distinct districts with unique vibes and offerings, including dining, attractions, and entertainment, including the first dedicated comedy club aboard any MSC Cruises’ ship.

MSC World America is the cruise line’s second World-class ship, following MSC World Europa that debuted in 2021. The sister ships are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offer a variety of environmental innovations to be among the most sustainable ships at sea.

MSC World America Cliffhanger Ride

MSC World America is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. When she sets sail, the the 215,863-gross-ton ship will be able to welcome 6,762 guests aboard, and will also be home to approximately 2,100 international crew members.

Thrill Rides on Cruise Ships

Cliffhanger will be the latest in a line of thrill rides and thrilling attractions available on cruise ships. Also planned for MSC World America are bumper cars, a roller rink, an 11-deck spiral dry slide, waterslides, and a ropes course.

Image: Courtesy MSC Cruises

Many of the major cruise lines have added thrilling rides to their newer vessels, such as the Bolt rollercoaster onboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class ships, bumper cars on select Royal Caribbean ships, and go-karts on several Norwegian Cruise Line vessels.

Waterslides are a key feature on many cruise ships, from racing slides to funnel slides to twisty slides. Observation pods, rock climbing walls, ropes courses, dry slides, zip lines, and other features are fun options many guests enjoy on different ships.

Will you be brave enough to try Cliffhanger? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!