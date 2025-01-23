MSC Cruises Taps Two Huge Celebrities for Super Bowl Commercial

A-list actors Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will be featured in MSC Cruises’ first Big Game commercial during Super Bowl 2025, bringing a hefty dose of star power to a promotion aimed at highlighting the line’s new-build MSC World America.

MSC Cruises announced in early January that it would buy a 60-second commercial spot during the April 9, 2025 National Football League event, which is likely to be seen by some 100 million spectators.

On January 23, 2025, the cruise line revealed the names of the celebrities chosen to appear in the commercial and released a teaser.

Viewers will see Barrymore and Bloom at a piano in the ship’s Top Sail Lounge, inside the exclusive luxury retreat MSC Yacht Club. Against an oceanview backdrop, Barrymore attempts to sing “Holiday,” the song made famous by Madonna, while Bloom offers a critique of her singing. The song will be the musical theme of the marketing blitz.

The commercial is MSC Cruises’ first to appear during a Super Bowl and signals the launch of a national marketing campaign to introduce MSC World America to the US.

The 6,762-guest ship is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is set to enter service from PortMiami in April 2025.

MSC World America will be christened on April 9, 2025 — the same day as the Super Bowl, at PortMiami’s newest cruise terminal. In fact, the opening of the terminal coincides with the arrival of the new ship.

“The fun dynamic between Drew and Orlando in our Big Game commercial is a great representation of MSC World America—which combines European design and authentic experiences with everything Americans have come to expect from a cruise—to offer an unmatched vacation,” said Suzanne Salas, executive vice president of marketing, eCommerce and sales at MSC Cruises USA.

“We want to give America a glimpse of all the unique features our new ship has to offer, through Drew and Orlando’s eyes of course,” said Salas.

Barrymore, an American, and Bloom, who hails from England, are celebrated actors with too many stage and screen triumphs to list here. Both issued statements saying they were delighted to star in the MSC Cruises’ promotion.

“I’m excited to share this elegant new ship on America’s biggest stage and I’m sure MSC World America will wow holidaymakers of all types— Americans and Europeans alike,” said Orlando Bloom.

MSC World America’s maiden voyage will depart PortMiami on April 12, 2025. The ship will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

MSC World America During Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Eastern Caribbean itineraries will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Western Caribbean sailings will visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.

All itineraries will call at MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas. The private destination recently underwent a major refresh of its facilities and amenities.

New Ship to Feature European, American Elements

MSC Cruises’ US marketing strategy includes highlighting MSC World America’s combination of European style and American comfort. The ship has seven districts, each providing a distinct experience.

Cruise Hive got an inside look at MSC World America during a recent visit to the French shipyard.

Among the districts under construction is The Harbour is an outdoor family-friendly space where guests can enjoy a water park, playground, and ropes course, and find adventure with the Cliffhanger, an over-water swing ride.

The World Promenade district features more adventure, with a dry slide, and has shopping and dining venues as well.

Across the ship, there will be 19 dining options and 18 bars and lounges. New venues include the All Stars Sports Bar and the Loft comedy club.

MSC World America also will have the fleet’s largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean. The exclusive area pampers guests with butler service, and private pools and restaurants.