MSC Cruises Unveils 7 Unique Districts on New Mega Ship

MSC Cruises provided the first glimpse into the design of its newest ship, MSC World America, unveiling seven districts that will offer unique experiences for guests of all ages. The ship, under construction at a French shipyard, is due to enter service in April 2025.

Interior Design of MSC World America Revealed

For the first time since announcing the construction of MSC World America, parent company MSC Cruises revealed details about the ship’s various public spaces, exclusive areas, and the unique experiences that await guests. It also disclosed the ship will feature a brand new venue that no other MSC Cruises’ ship has – a comedy club.

The 215,863-gross ton ship that can accommodate 6,762 guests at full capacity is MSC Cruises’ second World-class ship, following the 2021 launch of MSC World Europa. Both ships are environmentally advanced, powered by LNG (liquified natural gas), and with shoreside power connectivity.

The cruise line announced seven districts, which include activities for families and children as well as adult-only spaces, and dining and shopping areas.

MSC Yacht Club, the line’s ship-within-a-ship luxury area, is among the districts. The popular concept was introduced in 2008 and is offered on about half of the line’s 23 ships. As with the existing clubs, the private retreat space on MSC World America will provide butler service, exclusive dining and lounge venues, priority services, and other special perks.

Also revealed as a district is the Family Aventura space. An outdoor park called The Harbor will be the focal point of this area and will feature a playground modeled on the line’s private destination in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Family Aventura will offer water and dry slides, bumper cars, a roller rink, and other fun spaces for children and teens.

The ship’s Aqua Deck Promises to lure guests looking for the perfect pool day. The space will provide two pools, and the deck area will transform into an entertainment space at night.

MSC World America Infographic

MSC World America will cater to adults in the Zen district, where guests can relax in a quiet atmosphere with expansive ocean views.

The fifth and sixth districts will be focused on dining and retail. Galleria will offer a variety of shopping spaces, and eateries will include the Dolce Vita Bar, the Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, and Luna Park Pizza & Burger. High-tech entertainment and game shows will be offered in this space as well. The Terraces also mixes dining and shopping, with nine dining venues and several retailers, and adds the comedy club and a karaoke bar.

The final district is the World Promenade, which will surround an 11-deck-high spiral dry slide. Offering ocean views, the promenade will house the Emporium coffee bar, where evening entertainment will be offered.

All told, the 22-deck ship will feature 13 restaurants, including six specialty venues, six pools and 14 hot tubs, a sports bar, a mixology bar, and clubs for children and teens with age-appropriate, supervised activities.

Christening Ceremony Set for PortMiami

Under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, MSC World America marked a milestone in May 2023, with her keel-laying and coin ceremony. During the traditional maritime event, commemorative coins are placed within the keel of the ship as a sign of blessing and good fortune.

MSC World America Cruise Ship

The ship will be christened on April 9, 2025, at a ceremony at MSC Cruises’ new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, the vessel’s homeport.

MSC World America is slated to sail her maiden voyage, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on April 12, 2025, calling at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas.

The ship will sail 7- and 14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, with port calls to Amber Cove; San Juan; Ocean Cay; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.