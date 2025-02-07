New MSC Cruise Terminal to Disembark First Passengers, With Some Limitations

Some current MSC Cruises guests just received word that they will become part of cruising history – as they will be among the first to disembark in MSC’s brand new cruise terminal in PortMiami, Florida.

So, who are the lucky passengers who get an early look at the state-of-the-art facilities? The up to 5,877 guests currently onboard MSC Seascape will disembark at the nearly complete terminal when the Seaside EVO-class vessel next returns to PortMiami at the end of a 14-night Caribbean cruise on February 8, 2025.

“When your cruise ends, you’ll be one of the first guests to experience our brand-new, state-of-the-art PortMiami Terminal, which will not only be the world’s most technologically advanced cruise terminal, but also the largest,” reads a letter from MSC Cruises that was distributed to guests on February 7, 2025.

But while the news is exciting, it’s also important to note that the new facilities are not yet fully operational. For example, the escalators will not yet be up and running – with elevators reserved exclusively for disabled passengers or families with small children and strollers.

“As we complete the commissioning of the new terminal, we apologize in advance that the escalators will not be available for tomorrow’s call. Guests will be required to walk down the two flights of stairs to enter the luggage hall,” the letter states.

Because the escalators will be out of service, the cruise line is strongly urging guests to check their luggage for their own safety – especially larger suitcases. MSC wants guests to have their hands free to hold onto the safety railings as they make their way down the stairs.

“Because of the unavailability of the escalators, we hereby strongly discourage you to disembark from the vessel with your own luggage,” continues the letter.

The housekeeping team will retrieve luggage from outside guest staterooms on February 7, 2025, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. All checked luggage will be waiting to be picked up inside the terminal the next morning.

Complimentary shuttle service will also be provided from the new terminal to the parking at Terminal C, where guests initially embarked on their sailing on January 25, 2025.

Is the New Cruise Terminal Really Ready?

This milestone has been a long time coming, as MSC first broke ground on what is now the largest cruise terminal in North America on March 10, 2022. The project was expected to cost $350 million, although more recent reports suggest it was actually closer to $450 million.

While the terminal was originally expected to open in December 2023, it is just now making its debut more than a year late in 2025 – though some are still wondering why it is receiving guests if it’s not yet fully functional.

“That sounds terrible. They aren’t ready to be open,” one MSC fan wrote on Facebook in response to the news.

“Sounds like you’re in for a real s—show,” another quipped.

Construction at New MSC Cruise Terminal (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

But while this surprise disembarkation will inevitably cause some inconvenience, it may still be an important part of the process for training new port employees and working out the kinks during the terminal’s early days – before it builds to hosting up to three MSC ships at once and up to 36,000 passengers per day.

Read Also: Miami Cruise Port Guide: Terminals, Transportation and More

Not long ago, MSC Seaside’s January 26, 2025, embarkation was also delayed due to terminal construction and pier availability within PortMiami.

While the hope was that this 7-night Caribbean cruise would be among the first to set sail from the new terminal, more time was needed to complete construction.

With the change made last minute, the only workable solution was to delay MSC Seaside’s return to her homeport – pushing back disembarkation for guests of the previous January 19 sailing and moving her next departure from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

All that said, once the new terminal is fully operational and officially up and running, there is little doubt that the new facilities will live up to the high expectations.