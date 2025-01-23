Holland America Ships to Offer Refreshed Specialty Restaurant

There’s nothing quite like fresh, authentic seafood dishes enjoyed at sea. Guests aboard Holland America Line’s Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Koningsdam will get exactly that as the cruise line refreshes and updates the popular Rudi’s Sel de Mer restaurants.

Rolling out on the three ships in January and February 2025, the restaurants are being updated under the guidance of their namesake, Chef Rudi Sodamin. The overarching flavors will highlight the vibrancy and diversity of the Mediterranean, with new delicious dishes for all courses.

Traditional ingredients such as olive oil, fragrant herbs, fresh vegetables, and the citrus tang of lemons will be widely featured in new tastes as well as classic favorites.

“The new Mediterranean bistro concept allows us to diversify the menu at Rudi’s Sel de Mer and showcase the beautiful flavors and fresh ingredients that are synonymous with the region,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage and rooms divisions.

“By refreshing the menu, we’re able to offer our guests a variety of dishes that appeal to a wide range of palettes, as well as some of the most popular dishes that have been mainstays on the menu from the start.”

Spectacular tastes will be highlighted from start to finish, with appetizers such as burrata and prosciutto with cherry tomatoes, thyme, and olive oil; warm garlic shrimp finished with butter, lemon, and basil; foie gras torchon with a fruit chutney; and wild mushroom soup with truffle oil, creme fraiche, and scallion churro.

Following such spectacular starters are Mediterranean-inspired main courses, including meat, seafood, and vegetarian options.

Guests will be able to choose from such deliciousness as Greek spiced lamb chops with lemon chickpea puree, fava beans, and garlic jus; seafood cioppino with crab, squid, shrimp, scallops, mussels, and grouper; and vegetable bourguignonne with a red wine and miso celeriac puree.

Available sides include bistro fries, celeriac mash, gratin potatoes, ratatouille, rice pilaf, and green beans in garlic oil.

Read Also: Common Things to Eat on a Ship

A sweet finish is the crowning glory of a meal, and Rudi’s Sel de Mer does not disappoint with treats such as a chocolate hazelnut volcano with raspberries and Frangelico cream; salted caramel St. Honore with vanilla puff pastry and chantilly; warm strawberry tarte tatin with a sugar puff pastry crust and caramel.

Guests can also enjoy homemade sorbet and daily gelato selections, as well as an artisan cheese plate with walnut bread and fig chutney for more of a savory dessert.

Dining at Rudi’s Sel de Mer

It isn’t just the menu selections that are being refreshed at the popular seafood bistro. New table settings have been selected to create an ambience of coastal charm and modern simplicity, permitting greater focus on the incredible food on offer.

Guests can dine at Rudi’s Sel de Mer for a $55 (USD) per person surcharge. If travelers have opted for the “Have It All” package, the specialty seafood restaurant is available as one of the included choices for elegant, elevated dining.

Reservations can fill up quickly, and guests are encouraged to make their plans early to enjoy the dining day and time of their choice.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer (Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock)

While the exact dates for each ship to debut the updated Rudi’s Sel de Mer have not been confirmed, the menu updates are easily able to be completed without dry dock work.

Rotterdam alternates homeporting between her namesake city in the Netherlands and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nieuw Statendam also homeports from Fort Lauderdale in the winter months, but then offers sailings from Dover, Rotterdam, Barcelona, and Piraeus/Athens through the summer and fall.

Koningsdam is currently homeported from San Diego, but will spend the 2025 summer in Alaska sailing from Vancouver before returning briefly to San Diego and then on to Fort Lauderdale.

These diverse deployments will give all seafood fans ample opportunities to enjoy the refreshed restaurant, no matter where they hope to set sail.