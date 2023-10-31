Second Oldest Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service

She’s currently the oldest ship in the Carnival Cruise fleet and just one of two Fantasy-class vessels that remain, but the cruise line is not giving up on Carnival Paradise yet by completing another dry dock refurbishment. The ship is now refreshed and renovated, with new spaces and upgrades to the popular Fantasy-class vessel.

Carnival Paradise Returns After Dry Dock

Fresh out of a 16-day dry dock, Carnival Paradise has welcomed guests again as she begins her twenty-sixth year of service with Carnival Cruise Line. The ship first entered service on November 25, 1998, and over the years has undergone various dry docks, refits, and renovations to stay a guest favorite.

This most recent dry dock, which was completed in Freeport, Bahamas, upgraded the adults-only Serenity Retreat and expanded the ship’s Majestic Casino, as well as refreshed other public areas with replacements to flooring, upholstery, and other materials as needed.

Carnival Paradise Casino

The piano bar has also been updated, and will once again be a nighttime hotspot for music and camaraderie, while the miniature golf course has been thoroughly redone and refurbished to look like new again.

Other typical updates on this type of refurbishment will have included paint, decking, lighting, and similar fixes and upgrades, as well as behind-the-scenes technical updates to both software and hardware in different departments to keep the ship functioning at peak efficiency.

Now Sailing Out of Tampa, Florida

The 71,925-gross-ton Carnival Paradise is homeported year-round from Tampa, Florida, offering a variety of 4-, 5-, and 6-night Western Caribbean and Bahamas sailings.

This first post-dry-dock sailing is a 6-night itinerary that departed on Monday, October 30, 2023 and will visit Key West, Florida for spooky Halloween fun on October 31. A day at sea follows before the ship arrives in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Thursday and Friday will be spent in George Town, Grand Cayman.

After another day at sea – a great time to try out that newly refreshed mini golf course – Carnival Paradise will return to Tampa on Sunday, November 5.

Carnival Paradise Mini Golf

Depending on the departure date and cruise length, Carnival Paradise‘s upcoming itineraries will also visit other popular ports of call such as Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Nassau and Bimini in the Bahamas.

Once Carnival Cruise Line’s exclusive private destination – Celebration Key – opens on Grand Bahama Island in July 2025, select itineraries of Carnival Paradise will also visit that new tropical hotspot.

On each sailing, the Fantasy-class ship – one of the smallest ships in the Carnival fleet – will welcome 2,124 passengers at double occupancy, or up to 2,606 if fully booked with all berths filled. Also on board are approximately 920 international crew members to deliver service truly worthy of a trip to paradise.

Guest Reaction

Many experienced Carnival cruise guests are thrilled that Carnival Paradise is now refreshed and sailing again, as the small ship is a favorite for many travelers who prefer a more intimate vessel.

Carnival Paradise and her sister ship, Carnival Elation (currently sailing from Jacksonville, Florida) are the only two remaining ships in Carnival’s once industry-leading Fantasy class.

Carnival Paradise Piano Bar

Five of the other six ships in the class were sold or scrapped during the pandemic shutdown as part of fleet modernization efforts. Carnival Ecstasy was the only ship in the class to have a farewell sendoff, as the ship was retired in October 2022 after a final voyage that included a variety of commemorative events and special activities.

Hopefully, with this new refurbishment giving her rejuvenated vibrancy, Carnival Paradise will enjoy many more years of welcoming guests and setting sail for a paradise of fun.