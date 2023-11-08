Holland America Line Opens 2025 Alaska Cruisetours

Cruisers bound for Alaska onboard a Holland America Line ship in summer 2025 can now choose from among a slew of pre- and post-cruise land tours, since the cruise line has officially opened all cruisetours for sale, including a brand new Denali itinerary.

As an added perk to all Denali land bookings, Holland America Line is offering a new complimentary day tour inside Denali National Park.

New 14-Day Denali Itinerary to Debut in 2025

Holland America Line has announced its Alaska cruisetour options for summer 2025, featuring a new 14-day “Ultimate Denali” tour that includes a 7-day voyage and the land component, with two nights in Denali National Park and a 1-night stay in Homer, Alaska, plus other port calls.

The cruise line on November 8, 2023 unveiled its full cruise-tour schedule, with 17 unique itineraries that combine a land tour, either pre- or post-cruise, a choice of one to three nights in Denali National Park, and visits to other Alaskan ports.

Guests who wish to further immerse themselves on land can add on a package to Canada’s remote Yukon, with visits to the gold-rush town of Dawson City and Whitehorse. The line’s cruisetours will be offered on four ships, the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, the 2,527-guest Nieuw Amsterdam, the 1,924-guest Noordam, and the 1,432-guest Zaandam.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam (Photo Credit: EWY Media)

Depending on ship and departure date, embarkations are offered from Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, and Fairbanks, Whittier, and Anchorage, Alaska.

“We continue to enhance our cruisetours to ensure we remain the number-one choice for Alaska exploration, from more access to wildlife to the most overland days on a single tour,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line.

“For 2025 we added a new cruisetour option, and we are now including a Denali National Park tour for all guests. For travelers who want to see the Yukon, we remain the only cruise line to offer this experience to one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” added Bodensteiner.

Itinerary Highlights For Summer 2025 Season

Denali cruisetours from 9 to 14 days can be booked by guests sailing aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam, both sailing between Vancouver and either Fairbanks or Anchorage, Alaska. They feature a 7-day Glacier Discovery sailing, with scenic cruising in Glacier Bay and port calls to Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway. Itineraries also include College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier, depending on departure date.

Land tour accommodations are at the cruise line’s 68-acre McKinley Chalet Resort, situated at the entry point to the pristine Denali National Park, on the banks of the Nenana River.

The new complimentary day tour, offered to all guests booking any length of stay in Denali, is a guided “Denali Natural History Tour,” and enables cruisers to look for Alaskan wildlife such as bears, moose, gray wolves, caribou, and others.

Denali Mountain (Photo: Holland America Line)

Guests booking a 2- or 3-night stay will continue to be treated to the free outing “Tundra Wilderness Tour,” offering a guided excursion through the national park.

Holland America Line continues to be the sole cruise brand that offers cruisetours that combine visits to Denali and the Yukon. All four ships will offer these options, which range up to 18 days. Shorter itineraries are offered on Koningsdam and Zaandam, where guests can book a shorter 3- or 4-day Inside Passage cruise with a 2- or 3-night stay in Denali, and add on a Yukon visit.

“Visiting the Yukon is an extraordinary experience for those seeking adventure, natural beauty, cultural enrichment and a connection with the outdoors,” said Eduardo Lafforgue, director of tourism for Tourism Yukon.

“Every season we look forward to welcoming Holland America Line guests back to the majestic Yukon,” added Lafforgue.

Onboard their ships, cruise guests will enjoy extensive cultural immersion with Holland America Line’s Alaska Up Close programs. Events include special shore excursions, onboard lectures, and chances to meet local artists. Alaska Up Close was expanded earlier this year to offer even more cultural activities.