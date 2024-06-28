Princess Cruises Opens Artist-Inspired Dining Venue on Newest Ship

Princess Cruises has introduced a new dining venue onboard Sun Princess that takes the line’s “Love Boat” theme to new heights.

The specialty restaurant called Love by Britto mixes the artistry of Romero Britto with the culinary creations of Master Chef Rudi Sodamin to create a seven-course dinner in a romantic setting.

The 68-seat venue on Deck 17 is adorned with Britto’s colorful and upbeat artwork and illustrations that blend pop art with Cubism, the early 20th-century avant-garde art movement pioneered by artistic giants like Pablo Picasso.

Love by Britto High-End Specialty Restaurant

Britto is a celebrated global artist whose works are displayed in museums and galleries in more than 100 countries. The founder of the Happy Art Movement, Britto is known for creating public art installations, including the amazing sculpture of Tutankhamun’s Pyramid in Hyde Park, London.

Guests dining at Love by Britto will pay a cover charge of $79 per person to indulge in romantic appetizers such as Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, and heart-shaped entrees like Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus and Tail of Lobster Thermidor, plus desserts including Chocolate Lava Cake. Even the dinner napkins are heart-shaped.

Chef Sodamin, who has his own seafood dining venue on Princess Cruises’ ships, The Catch by Rudi, created the gala menu.

“The art of Romero Britto makes people happy with his unique expression of the universal language of love and his creative inspiration blends with my culinary passion to deliver a high-end, meticulously curated menu that guests full of memories overflowing with love was a transformative experience,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises.

“We’re both proud to see Love by Britto come to life with Sun Princess guests celebrating this exclusive dining event, showcasing the harmony between food, art and love,” Sodamin added.

Besides the delectable dishes at Love by Britto, the venue also features specialty, love-themed cocktails such as Strawberry Love Potion, with Tequila Rose, Disaronno Amaretto, Chambord, and Strawberries; Expresso My Love, made of Jameson, OM Chocolate Liqueur, Disaronno Amaretto, Demerara, Chocolate Bitters, and Espresso; and Britto Coupe, with Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass, Aperol, Cointreau, Lime, and Strawberries.

Other Features Guests Will Find Aboard Sun Princess

Sun Princess, the first of the cruise line’s Sphere class and the first in the Princess Cruises’ fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas, entered service in February 2024 with an inaugural cruise from Rome.

The ship, with a gross tonnage of 177,882 and the capacity to accommodate 4,300 guests, features as its centerpiece a glass-enclosed space called The Dome, a multilevel and multipurpose area inspired by the terraces of Santorini, Greece. Guests can relax poolside in The Dome during the day and at night the space hosts entertainment such as Cirque Éloize performances.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Vintagepix)

Besides Love by Britto and The Catch by Rudi, Sun Princess offers many additional dining and lounge spaces, including Spellbound by Magic Castle, a venue that combines magic with food and drink; Makoto Ocean, serving Japanese specialties; The Butcher’s Block by Dario, a pop-up eatery from Dario Cecchini; and Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd, serving unique cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd.

Sun Princess is sailing 7 to 21-night Mediterranean cruises until September 14, 2024, when she will cruise to Southampton to operate an Iberian coast itinerary before deploying to her new homeport of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship will spend the winter 2024/25 season cruising the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Love by Britto is not the last innovation that will be added to Sun Princess. The line announced in April 2024 that it will debut a luxury ship-within-a-ship area, called The Sanctuary Collection, starting in October. The adult-only space will offer private cabanas, a pool, and high-end amenities and services.

The space also will be offered on Star Princess, a sister ship to Sun Princess that is under construction and due to launch in 2025.