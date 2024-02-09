Upgraded Carnival Cruise Ship Returning to Florida

Carnival Vista has successfully completed her 30-day dry dock refreshment and upgrade, and is now making her way back across the Atlantic Ocean to her Port Canaveral homeport with a variety of upgrades and a whole new look.

What new features does the ship now offer, and when will she welcome guests again to show off her new spaces?

Carnival Vista Completes Dry Dock

The 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Vista, lead ship of Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista class, has completed her dry dock in Cadiz, Spain. The ship now sports the new red, white, and blue hull livery that first debuted on Mardi Gras in 2021, but it isn’t just the ship’s exterior that has been refreshed.

A variety of new upgrades and public spaces have been added to the ship, including the cruise line’s signature Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which serves as a testament to Carnival Cruise Line’s commitment to honoring both veterans and active military personnel. The new bar is located starboard on Deck 4, in the location of what was formerly the SkyBox Sports Bar.

Additional new spaces include an all-new Effy Jewelry store port side on Deck 5, where the deliciously sugary Cherry on Top store used to be located. Cruisers with a sweet tooth don’t have to worry, however, Cherry on Top has been relocated to Deck 4 starboard side, next to the also new Carnival Adventures store.

Carnival Vista Cherry on Top

The teens-only Club O2 has likewise been relocated to what was formerly the video arcade on Deck 6, while the video arcade has been moved to the former location of the Thrill Theater, a part of the Carnival Multiplex on Deck 6 that has now been removed.

The ship’s IMAX theater has been preserved, but the entrance is now on Deck 7. The ship will continue to offer amazing first-run movies and Hollywood blockbusters at the IMAX theater.

Carnival Vista Upgrade

Where the old Club O2 was located on Deck 4, the Vista Casino has been expanded with a non-smoking section, across from the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge. The rest of the casino has also been refreshed with a new layout and updated gaming options.

In addition, the ship has undergone general maintenance and refreshment, including cosmetic enhancements, such as refreshing the Lido Marketplace with a new look and layout.

Carnival Vista Upgrade

For guests interested in capturing all their cruise memories, the Dreams Studio has been relocated from Deck 5 to Deck 3, but will still be offering stunning photography services.

Guests who are more adventurous will want to check out the updated miniature golf course on Deck 11 has been updated as well as the new Fun Yard that replaces the former outdoor playground.

Guest Staterooms Also Refreshed

It isn’t just the public areas of Carnival Vista that have been refreshed during the month-long refurbishment. All guest staterooms have been refreshed with any essential repairs, and a new automatic nightlight has been added to the bathroom of all staterooms, a great enhancement often requested by travelers.

Select staterooms have also received new updates for compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, improving accessibility for passengers with different physical needs. Public areas of the ship have also received ADA updates.

First Cruise Just Days Away

While Carnival Vista is now sailing a transatlantic cruise without passengers aboard as she returns to her Florida homeport, booked guests are eagerly awaiting her first post-drydock voyage.

The refreshed ship will welcome travelers aboard on Thursday, February 15 for a special 3-night Bahamas itinerary with a visit to Nassau and two days at sea to enjoy all the ship’s new features.

Carnival Vista Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: BUI LE MANH HUNG)

Following that one short cruise, Carnival Vista will remain homeported at Port Canaveral year-round, offering a mix of 6- and 8-night Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean cruises.

The Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays (depending on departure date), Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Amber Cove, depending on departure date and cruise length. The Southern Caribbean cruises will visit Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and Grand Turk, also depending on departure date.

In July 2025, Carnival Vista will be one of the first ships to visit Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key, which is part of both Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries.