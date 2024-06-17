Holland America Line’s Resort Receives Certification, Rolls Out New Menus

Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali National Park has received Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable seafood practices. The recognition comes as the resort, located at the entrance of Denali National Park in Alaska, unveils new menu offerings.

Both Karstens Public House and Canyon Steakhouse at McKinley Chalet Resort received recognition for transforming their menus to serve sustainable seafood.

The MSC’s rigorous assessment ensures that fisheries and seafood suppliers adhere to sustainable fishing practices. These include ensuring the traceability of seafood throughout the supply chain, preventing the mixing of certified and non-certified products, and maintaining comprehensive records of transactions.

Companies must also pass regular audits to obtain and retain certification, ensuring seafood is sourced sustainably and responsibly.

“We are proud to extend our promise of fresh, sustainable fish beyond our ships to our guests on Cruisetours visiting Denali,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage, and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our culinary team at McKinley Chalet Resort has done a wonderful job furthering our industry-leading program with this certification and creating inspiring fresh seafood dishes in our restaurants.”

The recognition follows Holland America Line’s achievement as the first global cruise line to receive the same certification earlier this year. In April 2024, all 11 ships in the fleet became Chain of Custody certified, allowing them to serve MSC- and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-certified seafood.

The certification at McKinley Chalet Resort extends the cruise line’s certification to its Cruisetours, which combines an Alaskan cruise with an overland tour to Denali. The certifications are part of Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, which aims to provide guests with high-quality seafood sourced sustainably when wild-caught and raised responsibly when farmed.

Rolls Out New Menus

All Holland America Line Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay, plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier, the Inside Passage, and up to three nights at McKinley Chalet Resort.

The resort, nestled on the shores of the Nenana River, now features updated menus. Karstens introduces new lunch and dinner offerings, and Canyon Steakhouse refreshed its dinner menu, all incorporating authentic Alaskan ingredients.

Chef Morimoto, Holland America’s Fresh Fish Ambassador of 2023 (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

The updated menus include MSC-certified fresh Alaska halibut and steamed mussels at Canyon Steakhouse, along with a variety of new dishes at Kartsens Public House, such as seafood queso dip and alder grilled sockeye salmon.

Additionally, McKinley Chalet Resort offers various activities to enhance the guest experience. Denali Square, the resort’s 60-acre central hub, features live music every evening, a new outdoor bar named Denali Square Bar, and a range of educational and recreational activities.

Guests can enjoy Holland America Line’s exclusive De Lijn Gin, participate in “Life in Denali” educational talks in partnership with the Denali Educational Center, and engage with local artists through the Alaska Artist in Residence program.

The resort also offers nightly nature walks and S’mores by the firepits, family-friendly scavenger hunts, and guided activities to explore Denali’s natural beauty.

Holland America Line currently has six ships sailing in Alaska this summer. Ms Zaandam, ms Eurodam, ms Koningsdam, ms Nieuw Amsterdam, ms Westerdam, and ms Noordam are traveling the waterways from homeports in Vancouver, British Columbia; Whittier, Alaska; and Seattle, Washington.

Seward, Alaska, is the closest port to Denali, where ms Westerdam called on June 16. The ship is currently en route to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on a special 28-night solstice cruise to the Arctic Circle, calling in Nome, Kodiak, Anchorage, Homer, Haines, and Juneau while visiting Glacier Bay and Tracy Arm.