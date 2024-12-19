Multiple Incentives in Holland America’s Wave Season Offer

Holland America Line is wooing future guests with a Wave Season promotion that features a slew of value-added benefits on certain 2025 and 2026 cruises.

The “Start Your Journey Sale” launched on December 19, 2024 and continues to February 28, 2025, with an extra incentive for bookings made by January 31, 2025.

Perhaps the most impressive of the sale’s featured benefits is the line’s “Have It All” premium package, which covers shore excursions and specialty dining (both based on cruise length), a Signature Beverage Package, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

In addition, the sale includes a stateroom upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, free fares for children, and 50% reduced deposits. The early booking perk is an onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom, based on cruise length.

Wave Season is an annual tradition during the first quarter of each year, when cruise lines roll out special campaigns to encourage early bookings.

Voyages included in Holland America’s Wave Season campaign span the globe and include itineraries to destinations from Alaska and the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, South Pacific, and even Antarctica.

“With eligible cruises to nearly all our global destinations, it’s the perfect time for new guests to experience the best service at sea while giving loyal guests their favorite extras and great savings,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“Whether it’s taking advantage of the free or reduced kids cruise fares or getting a balcony upgrade on a dream Alaska cruise, now is the time to book a future Holland America Line vacation and experience the art of leisurely travel,” Bodensteiner added.

In addition to cruises, all of the Wave Season benefits apply to the cruise line’s popular Alaska Cruisetours, which combine a voyage to Alaska with a land trip to Denali National Park and the Yukon.

These include, for example, 7-day “Alaska Explorer” and “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises, and a 14-day “Alaska, Denali & Yukon Cruisetour.”

For the 2025 Alaska season, Holland America Line is offering 17 cruisetours, pre- or post-cruise, with a choice of one to three nights in Denali National Park. Guests can add-on a land package to the Yukon, featuring visits to the historic gold-rush town of Dawson City and Whitehorse.

Holland America Ships Docked in Alaska (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

Four ships will sail cruisetours in Alaska during the upcoming 2025 season, including the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, the 2,527-guest Nieuw Amsterdam, the 1,924-guest Noordam, and the 1,432-guest Zaandam.

In other regions, the Wave Season deals are offered on 7-day Eastern Caribbean, Norwegian Fjord, and Canada/New England cruises, along with a 12-day Panama Canal sailing, and a 14-day Wild British Isles voyage, among others.

A Closer Look at the ‘Start Your Journey’ Perks

The cruise line’s Wave Season sale includes balcony upgrades, meaning that guests can book a balcony cabin for the price of an oceanview cabin, or upgrade to an oceanview from an inside stateroom.

The free children’s fare promotion applies to guests up to age 18 who travel as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom. The cruise fare is free, but the guest must still pay taxes, fees, and port charges.

The line is offering 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the cabin.

The onboard credit, for guests who book by January 31, 2025, is $100 per person for cruises of 6 to 9 days; $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises of 10 to 20 days; $200 per person on cruises of 21 days or longer; and $250 per person for those booking Legendary Voyages.

The credits can be used for spa treatments, dining, shore tours, retail purchases onboard, and other services.