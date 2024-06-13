Giant New Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Delivered to Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has officially taken delivery of its newest ship, Utopia of the Seas, from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. The ceremony, which took place on June 13, 2024, at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, marks the delivery of the sixth Oasis-class ship to the Royal Caribbean fleet.

Nearly 2,300 crew members who will serve onboard Utopia of the Seas under Captain Gus Andersson joined Royal Caribbean Group’s senior leadership team, including President and CEO Jason Liberty and Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Under Construction

They accepted the ship during an official handover ceremony with leadership from Chantiers de l’Antlaniuq, including Laurent Castaing, general manager.

The delivery ceremony featured traditional maritime rituals, including the signing of the competition of the shipbuilding contract, a ceremonial exchange representing the transfer of the ship, and the lowering of the shipyard’s flag followed by the raising of Royal Caribbean’s flag, signifying the change of ownership.

It also provided a tour of the ship’s key features, including its advanced liquified nitrogen gas (LNG) propulsion system, which promises greater energy efficiency and reduced emissions.

The ship, which began construction in April 2022 with a steel-cutting ceremony and a keel laying in July 2022, is the second-largest in the world after Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, overtaking sister ship Wonder of the Seas.

The 236,860-gross-ton Utopia of the Seas will begin bringing 5,668 passengers across 18 decks on 3- and 4-night weekly getaways from Port Canaveral (Orlando) to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Its maiden voyage is set for July 19, 2024.

A New Era for Oasis Class

Designed for short yet immersive cruises, Utopia of the Seas will offer a variety of experiences for guests of all ages. One of its highlights is the much-anticipated Ultimate Abyss, a 259-foot-long dual-racing slide, making it the longest dry slide at sea. The pair of slides travel 10 stories from Deck 16 to Deck 6’s Boardwalk.

Additional attractions include a zip line, the FlowRider surf simulator, five swimming pools, eight hot tubs, and three water slides called Cyclone, Typhoon, and Supercell that complete the “Perfect Storm.”

Utopia of the Seas Stats

Dining options will be plentiful on Utopia of the Seas with 21 different venues and 23 bars. Among these will be the new Pesky Parrot bar, which replaces the Bionic Bar, and the Mason Jar, which returns after its success on Wonder of the Seas and features live music. The ship will also feature a new specialty restaurant offering an immersive dining experience that takes guests on a train journey while they eat.

For those seeking relaxation, Utopia of the Seas is introducing two new Solarium Suites, offering an adult-only area with its own pool, whirlpools, bar, daybeds, and panoramic ocean views.

Accommodation options have been expanded with 20 new room types, including the luxurious Royal Loft Suite. This suite can host up to six guests and features a bathroom with a spa tub, an expansive living area, a private balcony with a whirlpool, and stunning ocean views.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

Entertainment and leisure will not be forgotten as the ship includes two casinos for those wanting to try their luck. The ship will be also equipped with 23 bars and five live music venues, including the Music Hall, which will feature high-energy live sets, and Schooner Bar’s piano bar, where guests can participate in singalongs.

Passengers will also enjoy the exclusive Perfect Day at CocoCay, which features Thrill Waterpark, Splashaway Bay, and expansive beaches.

In February 2024, Royal Caribbean announced a seventh, as-yet-unnamed Oasis-class ship. A sister ship to Utopia of the Seas, the ship will debut in 2028.