Royal Caribbean Shows How Passengers Can Party on Utopia of the Seas

Move over Carnival Cruise Line. Royal Caribbean is ready to prove there is a new fun ship in the Caribbean when it debuts Utopia of the Seas this July. The Oasis-class ship is poised to transform short vacations with 3- and 4-night cruises from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, to the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Weighing 236,860 gross tons and measuring 1,118 feet in length and 211 feet wide, the 5,668-passenger Utopia of the Seas will spread the fun across its 18 decks, joined by a charismatic crew of nearly 2,300.

“There will be nothing better on planet earth than having a phenomenal experience and party vibe onboard Utopia of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

In a new video released to showcase the new ship as a great party cruise, Utopia of the Seas will have many of the party bells and whistles that passengers can find on its sister ship, Wonder of the Seas, with two new bar additions: the Pesky Parrot and The Lime & Coconut.

“The Pesky Parrot is going to have great fruity cocktails and frozen drinks. Bartenders are going to keep the action live and exciting,” said Andre Trabosh, director, product development, Royal Caribbean International, of the new space located on Deck 5 that will feature special surprises for guests.

In addition, the Lime & Coconut will become a centerpiece of the pool deck, which offers five swimming pools and three waterslides. The new bar space will serve up Caribbean vibes with live music and fruity concoctions that give the deck ultimate pool party vibes.

Explore the Party Atmosphere Aboard Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is redefining what it means to have a party at sea, equipped with 23 bars and five live music venues for continuous entertainment and lively atmospheres.

Among the standouts is Boleros, a Latin nightclub that will feature a revamped menu to include enticing new drinks as well as flavorful zero-proof creations. For a taste of British culture, Bell & Barley will offer a traditional pub with build-your-own gin and tonic experiences alongside its selection of wines and beers.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

Music enthusiasts can rock out at the Music Hall, which will feature high-energy live sets, and guests can participate in singalongs at Schooner Bar’s piano bar or take the spotlight at Spotlight Karaoke.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay – Full Guide

For guests who enjoy themed entertainment, The Mason Jar provides a slice of Southern hospitality with live country music and a menu filled with Southern-inspired cocktails and comfort food. Meanwhile, laughter will be on par at the Attic comedy club, and those seeking a more relaxed vibe can head to the Vue Bar, where panoramic ocean views and refreshing cocktails will await.

The ship’s connection to Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay enhances the weekend’s party scene, with amenities like Thrill Waterpark, Splashaway Bay, and expansive beaches.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

“There is no better option for a quick getaway than the combination of Utopia of the Seas and Perfect Day at CocoCay,” said Claudia Diaz-Gonzalez, associate vice president of product development at Royal Caribbean International.

Added Bayley, “Our intention is that people have such an incredible time that they’ll come back again and again.”

Utopia of the Seas will begin its weekend sailing schedule with a 3-night cruise to the Bahamas launching July 19. Besides its visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, the getaways will call in Nassau.