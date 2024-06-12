Upgrades to a Familiar Favorite on Under Construction Royal Caribbean Ship

Royal Caribbean International has released a behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming Utopia of the Seas, detailing the installation of the popular Ultimate Abyss slide onboard.

In the dramatic shipyard footage are enticing details about what is new and different about the slide, a popular feature on most of the cruise line’s Oasis-class ships.

The Ultimate Abyss is a 10-story pair of racing dry slides, and Utopia of the Seas has the honor of bearing the longest dry slide at sea at an astonishing 259-feet (78 meters) in length. This is 43 feet longer than the previous versions of the attraction on Utopia of the Seas‘ sister ships.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Ultimate Abyss Installation

The extra length isn’t the only new feature of this bigger, better, and more ultimate Ultimate Abyss. The slide on Utopia of the Seas also features transparent “racing windows” for the ultimate view, as well as “zoom booster rollers” for the ultimate speed.

The pair of slides were manufactured in Germany in 41 sections. Those sections were then assembled onboard the ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where Utopia of the Seas is undergoing her final phase of construction. Each section must be precisely fitted for a smooth, flawless ride for thousands of guests on every sailing.

The Ultimate Abyss on Utopia of the Seas is more than just a simple slide, however. The tubes are equipped with 300 LED lights for an energetic experience of swirls and colors.

The entire slide is topped with the menacing anglerfish that has become synonymous with the Ultimate Abyss. The 22-foot-tall purple fish with its 38 gleaming fangs guards the entrance to the slide as riders prepare for their 10-story drop that begins 150 feet above the ocean. The fish itself was manufactured in France.

The average ride on the Ultimate Abyss is a thrilling 19 seconds from Deck 16 to the Boardwalk neighborhood on Deck 6, with curves, swirls, and drops along the way.

Riders must ride feet-first in custom sacks that keep feet safe, and elbows must be tucked in to prevent rubbing on the narrow tubes. Riders must be at least 44 inches tall and the slide has a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds.

Utopia of the Seas is just over a month from her debut from Port Canaveral on July 19, offering 3- and 4-night short getaways visiting the Bahamas.

Each sailing will visit Nassau as well as Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, while the 4-night sailings will also include a full day at sea for guests to enjoy all the new ship has to offer.

Why the Ultimate Abyss Was Changed

It is not unusual for the same features on sister ships to have subtle differences, as each experience can be refined with more guest feedback from previous versions. This can keep the feature fresh for returning cruisers and attract more guests to a similar vessel.

The Ultimate Abyss first debuted on the third Oasis-class vessel, Harmony of the Seas, when she joined the fleet in 2016, and has been a feature on each successive ship in the class – Symphony of the Seas (2018) and Wonder of the Seas (2022).

Oasis of the Seas (2009) and Allure of the Seas (2010) did not originally have the slide. The Ultimate Abyss was added to Oasis of the Seas during the ship’s 63-day “Royal Amplification” renovation in 2019. Allure of the Seas was due to begin similar renovations in March 2020, but that project was delayed due to the industry shutdown.

To date, Allure of the Seas has not yet received her Ultimate Abyss, though the slide may be installed during a future dry dock when extensive renovations are possible.

The seventh, as-yet-unnamed Oasis-class ship, a sister ship ordered in February and scheduled to debut in 2028, will also likely have her own Ultimate Abyss, perhaps with enhanced features similar to the slide now ready to welcome guests on Utopia of the Seas.