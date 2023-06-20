Royal Caribbean Reveals Utopia of the Seas, Debuting in 2024

Cruise enthusiasts have a new reason to mark their calendars. Royal Caribbean International has unveiled plans for what the cruise line claims will be its next major innovation in cruise experiences.

Utopia of the Seas, the cruise line’s newest Oasis-class cruise ship, has been designed entirely to offer guests 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways.

Utopia of the Seas is currently under construction, with the expected launch date in July 2024. Besides short getaways, the ship will introduce guests to several new experiences and dining options never seen before on the Royal Caribbean ships.

Utopia of the Seas Sails July 2024

From July 2024, vacationers can embark on short yet immersive cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida onboard Utopia of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International laid out its plans for the sixth and final Oasis-class cruise ship today, June 20.

Utopia of the Seas Cruise Ship

According to the cruise line, the new Oasis Class ship will introduce unmatched energy and a variety of experiences that extend beyond the ship to Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment, and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

In short, Utopia of the Seas is a cruise ship that caters to friends, families, and groups looking for a customized yet brief vacation experience from Port Canaveral to Perfect Day at CocoCay and back.

An Array of Features Awaiting Discovery

With its many pools, immersive dining experiences, and thrills, Utopia of the Seas will be a distinct alternative in the cruise industry.

While many cruise lines do offer shorter getaways, these are typically on older ships from smaller homeports, while Utopia of the Seas will exclusively sail to Perfect Day at CocoCay, creating a Royal Caribbean vacation experience from start to finish.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will offer a variety of experiences for all ages, from the adrenaline-inducing Ultimate Abyss slide, standing at 259 feet long, to a zip line and the FlowRider surf simulator.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

The ship will feature a total of five swimming pools and eight hot tubs for guests to enjoy. Alongside these, there will be three water slides, the Perfect Storm trio called Cyclone, Typhoon, and Supercell.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

When it comes to dining and refreshments, the ship doesn’t fall short, boasting a vast array of 21 different dining venues and 23 bars. This includes the new Pesky Parrot bar, which will replace the Bionic Bar, and the Mason Jar, which will return on Utopia of the Seas after being hugely successful on Wonder of the Seas.

Pesky Parrot on Utopia of the Seas

There are some more new aspects to Utopia of the Seas as well. Royal Caribbean will introduce two new Solarium Suites to the vessel, creating an adult-only area that guarantees guests some quiet time away. The solarium will have its own pool and whirlpools, complete with a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views, and the Solarium Bistro.

In total, there will be 20 new room types introduced onboard Utopia of the Seas, which also includes the new Royal Loft Suite. Here, up to six friends or family members can ‘find their me-time,’ in a vast room with a bathroom with spa tub, an expansive living area, a private balcony with a whirlpool, TV and sweeping ocean views, and more.

Loft Suite Utopia of the Seas

There will also be a new specialty restaurant onboard; this immersive dining experience will take guests on a train journey while they eat, and the cruise line is introducing a new poolside food truck.

Additionally, Utopia of the Seas will have two casinos for guests interested in trying their luck.

A Look at Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas is the final vessel in the Oasis Class series. The construction of this LNG-powered ship started with a steel-cutting ceremony in April 2022 at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, with the keel laid in July of the same year.

Utopia of the Seas Facts

Utopia of the Seas will be 236,860 gross tons, making it the biggest Oasis Class cruise ship by three tons over Wonder of the Seas, but smaller than the upcoming Icon Class cruise ships. The new vessel can accommodate 5,668 guests at double occupancy, with the numbers going well over 6,000 when all berths are filled.

More details about Utopia will be revealed leading up to its highly anticipated debut next summer.