Disney Treasure Tests Out New Songs for Ship Horn

Everything Disney does – in both its theme parks and cruise ships – is about storytelling, and every little detail matters.

When the new Disney Treasure officially enters service with her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, even her ship horn will help to immerse guests in her theme of “adventure” – which is inspired by Walt Disney’s own thirst for adventure.

Indeed, the ship horn – which is both the vessel’s calling card and an important method of communication – will be part of the story telling.

The next Triton-class vessel is currently in the middle of a Transatlantic voyage to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, which is where her career at sea will officially begin – and the team has been using the sailing as an opportunity to test seven different arrangements for the ship horn to play.

The original Disney ships, namely Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, only played “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio.

But newer additions to the fleet, including Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy, have been able to play an assortment of Disney classics from their horns – and Disney Treasure is clearly no exception.

Nearby ships in the Atlantic Ocean may have heard notes of “Grim Grinning Ghosts,” which plays homage to the Haunted Mansion attraction in the Disney theme parks and the Haunted Mansion Parlor that will debut on the 4,000-passenger ship.

Next up was “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, which is the film that inspired the theme for the ship’s Grand Hall, and “Remember Me” from Coco, which ties into the new theatrical dining experience at Plaza de Coco.

The rest of the musical selections – including a special composition for this year’s holiday season – are being kept as a surprise until the maiden voyage, which will be a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing.

Musical Innovation: The Disney Treasure Theme Song

Not only will Disney Treasure set sail with one of the most magical horns at sea, but she is the first Disney cruise ship to get her own theme song.

In summer of 2024, Disney Cruise Line helped to build the hype by releasing the original song, titled “Live the Adventure,” which is supposed to capture the feeling of fun and adventure families will feel once onboard.

The signature song was written by Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and Chantry Johnson and performed by Jordan Sparks, a singer-songwriter and the youngest ever winner of “American Idol.”

“I really like ‘Live the Adventure’ because it’s happy – it automatically makes you feel like it’s going to be a great day,” Sparks said at the time. “It’s saying we can discover the treasure of what the day is going to bring.”

Disney Treasure River Ems Conveyance

Cruise fans can already listen to the song on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, and Deezer – and it will certainly be played onboard, too.

While this is unconfirmed, some DCL fans are speculating that the theme song might be one of the yet-to-be-revealed ship horns.

However, this isn’t the only original composition to be created in honor of the new addition to Disney’s fleet.

The cruise line previously announced that the ship will also launch with a new musical, titled Disney: The Tale of Moana.

While the Broadway-caliber production will include fan favorites from the Moana movie, it will also feature a brand new song, called “Warrior Face.”

The song will be sung by Moana and Maui as the beloved demigod teaches Moana how to face her fears before entering the dreaded Realm of Monsters.