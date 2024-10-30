Disney Treasure En Route to Florida, Preparing for Maiden Voyage

And she’s off! The Disney Treasure has officially begun her transatlantic journey from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to her new home in Port Canaveral, Florida, on October 29, 2024.

Departing just ahead of Halloween, the vessel will soon be a treat for its 4,000 passengers once it makes a journey of over 4,500 miles.

Setting off with a sail-away party that featured Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘N Dale, Disney Treasure’s horn played “When You Wish Upon a Star” before onlookers waved farewell to the sparkling-newcomer to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The 144,000-gross-ton ship’s journey will span two weeks, with a brief stop in Funchal, Portugal, serving as her first official port of call before officially crossing the Atlantic.

She is scheduled to pull into Port Canaveral on November 12, 2024, where 1,555 crew members will join the ship for final preparations ahead of her first cruise.

The ship will arrive just before it becomes the feature of the cruise line’s “Magic Meets the Seas” cruise-themed float at the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sure to generate more buzz.

Set to welcome passengers for its inaugural 7-night roundtrip voyage on December 21, 2024, Disney Treasure is in capable hands with the ship’s Captain Marco Nogara and crew members working around the clock to finalize the ship’s amenities.

Captain Marco had joined Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, last week, on October 24, 2024, for the formal transfer of Disney Treasure from shipbuilders Meyer Werft.

The ship had recently and quickly passed its sea trials earlier in October, allowing the shipbuilders to present the ship to the cruise line ahead of schedule.

Disney Treasure Ship Route

When Disney Treasure kicks off her first season, she will travel to the British and US Virgin Islands, as well as Castaway Cay, Disney’s private Bahamian destination. She will remain in Port Canaveral, near Disney World Resort in Orlando, through May 2026 to provide continuous 7-night voyages to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Western routes will include calls in Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Each itinerary will also stop at Castaway Cay.

Milestone Moments Ahead of Maiden Voyage

Disney Treasure’s development began in January 2023, and its launch caps off a series of milestones that were completed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

On September 18, 2024, the adventure-themed vessel completed its river conveyance, making its way 20 miles down the Ems River guided by tugboats as fans lined the riverbanks to witness her progression.

Disney Treasure River Ems Conveyance

This event followed Disney Treasure’s float-out ceremony on August 3, 2024, marking the moment the cruise ship entered the water for the first time. After an hour, the ship was joined by Captain Minnie Mouse, who adorns the bow.

Read Also: Disney’s Castaway Cay, Bahamas – What You Need to Know

Leaving Hall 6, the vessel moved to a nearby dock to continue performing last-minute construction issues and ready the ship to meet regulatory and Disney standards.

The event coincided with the move-in of Disney Destiny, which, along with Disney Adventure, will join the cruise line in November and December 2025, respectively.

Meyer Werft also recently received orders to complete four additional ships for the fleet, to debut between 2027 and 2031. The new ships will bring the Disney Cruise Line fleet to 13.