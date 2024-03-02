New Disney Cruise Ship Gets Special Signature Song

The newest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line Fleet – Disney Treasure – isn’t just magical. It’s also musical! The new vessel is being celebrated with its own signature song through a partnership between the cruise line and singer-songwriter Jordan Sparks.

Jordan Sparks and Disney Cruise Line Collaborate On Song For Disney Treasure

In musicals, characters sing because their emotions are simply too strong to only speak. This is the way that Disney Cruise Line feels about their newest ship, Disney Treasure, which is scheduled to enter service at the end of 2024.

For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, one of their ships is getting its very own signature song, called “Live the Adventure.” The song is written by Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and Chantry Johnson and performed by Jordan Sparks, a singer-songwriter and the youngest ever winner of “American Idol.”

The upbeat song mixes Sparks’ unique pop style with lyrical and instrumental nods to Disney’s ‘Aladdin,” which is the film that also served as the inspiration for the ship’s Grand Hall.

“I really like ‘Live the Adventure’ because it’s happy – it automatically makes you feel like it’s going to be a great day,” Sparks said. “It’s saying we can discover the treasure of what the day is going to bring.”

Jordin Sparks “Live the Adventure”

Although cruisers have to wait until December of 2024 to sail on the new 4,000-passenger ship, “Live the Adventure” is out now and can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, and Deezer. It’s also already available on the Instagram music library for use in posts and stories.

New Music Onboard Disney Treasure

In addition to making DCL history with its own anthem, there will also be more opportunities to hear new music (and familiar fan favorites) onboard Disney’s newest ship.

Disney Treasure will also feature its very own signature show, called Disney: The Tale of Moana, which was inspired by the animated film “Moana” from 2016. In addition to popular songs from the Grammy-Award winning soundtrack, such as “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” the show is also introducing a new song of its own.

The new tune, titled “Warrior Face,” will be performed by Moana, the protagonist, and Maui, the beloved demigod from the film – with the purpose of teaching Moana how to face her fears before entering the Realm of Monsters.

Disney Cruise Line “Disney The Tale of Moana”

Along with Disney: The Tale of Moana, the Walt Disney Theatre will also host performances of “Beauty and the Beast,” a Broadway-caliber musical featuring classic songs from the 1991 movie.

Additionally, the 1,274-guest theater will also open every cruise with a musical, called “Disney Seas the Adventure,” which is currently only performed on Disney Wish, the sister ship to Disney Treasure that entered service in 2022.

Even dinner time will be a musical experience on the 144,000 gross-ton ship. The Plaza de Coco will be home to a themed two-night dining experience that both celebrates and expands upon the colorful and musical world of “Coco,” which was released by Pixar in 2017. The movie follows the story of Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician.

All of these experiences and more await for guests when Disney Treasure embarks on her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024. The ship’s first official voyage will embark from Florida’s Port Canaveral on a 7-night sailing, with stops in Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands), and the cruise line’s private island of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas before returning to Florida to alternate between Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises.