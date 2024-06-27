Treasure Trove of Dining Coming to New Disney Cruise Line Ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced an array of outstanding dining options to be found aboard the upcoming Disney Treasure when the new Wish-class vessel debuts in December.

The ship will feature the cruise line’s first-ever venue themed for the classic “The Aristocats” animated film, as well as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Zootopia,” and “Coco”-inspired options.

Released in 1970, the animated classic “The Aristocats” will see new life aboard Disney Treasure at the Scat Cat Lounge, bringing a more mature vibe to the furry favorite.

The lounge’s music will include a a reinterpretation performance of “Ev’erybody Wands to Be a Cat” along with stunning feline-inspired decor, such as a pawprint-adorned piano. Hidden nods to the film can be found throughout the lounge as well.

Exclusive cocktails will be offered in the Scat Cat Lounge. The Creme de la Creme Martini dessert drink blends chocolate and cognac, and the Cat Drink balances clarified bourbon, amaro, Aperol, and lemon in a stunning near-translucent beverage served in hand-crafted, cat-themed drinkware.

Because the Scat Cat Lounge will be positioned off the ship’s Grand Hall, it will also blend the “Aladdin” theme of the ship’s atrium characters. The lounge will have Agrabah-inspired architecture and a special Turkish Tea Experience for guests to enjoy, complete with a bejeweled tea pot (but no magic genie if you rub the pot!).

Comic fans sailing on Disney Treasure will love the Worlds of Marvel dining room, which will honor superheroes with the “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix” party, with hit songs and Marvel-themed activities throughout the meal.

Guests will enjoy that dining room twice on each voyage, with the other night featuring the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” dining adventure with Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Read Also: Disney’s New Cruise Ship to Feature ‘Haunted’ Lounge

Another main dining venue, Plaza de Coco, is a colorful and vibrant visit to the 2017 film, with Mexican-inspired dishes to create a true culinary journey filled with music and flavor.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets

From Shrimp Diabla and Chorizo Street Croquettes to Luisa’s Pollo Asado, Enrique’s Port Wine Braised Center Cut Beef Short Rib, and Red Capsicum and Green Parsley Grilled Snapper, guests will have a full palette of flavors to enjoy.

Don’t miss dessert, either, for the Margarita Lime Cheesecake, Mexican Chocolate Tart, or the Warm Coconut Tre Leches cake.

If those desserts aren’t enough (NEVER enough dessert on a cruise!), guests can head to Jumbeaux’s Sweets to get the most delicious treats “Zootopia” (2016) has to offer.

If the 35 flavors of gelato aren’t tempting, consider a Judy Hopps Carrot Cupcake, the Nick Wilde Raspberry ‘n Cream Cupcake, the Mango Leopard Cakesicle, or the iconic Paw Shortbread Sandwich designed after the “pawpcicles” that bring Judy and Nick together.

Sailing aboard Disney Treasure

The 144,000-gross ton Disney Treasure, sister ship to the immensely popular Disney Wish, is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. She was first floated out at the end of March.

The ship’s maiden voyage is scheduled for December 21, 2024, and she will be homeported from Port Canaveral. Her first sailing will be a special Christmas cruise, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary visiting Tortola, St. Thomas, and Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

The ship will offer both Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, visiting other top destinations such as Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and San Juan, depending on the departure date.

While every sailing will visit Castaway Cay, Disney Treasure is not yet scheduled to visit Disney Cruise Line’s newest private destination in The Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, which just welcomed its first guests earlier this month.

Disney Treasure will be able to welcome 4,000 guests onboard for each sailing, providing each one with a treasure trove of Disney magic and memories.