Disney Cruise Line Reveals Treasure Trove of Details on New Ship

Disney Cruise Line fans have a bountiful treasure to anticipate with the upcoming Disney Treasure, slated to debut in late 2024. The cruise line has now revealed amazing new features and amenities onboard the ship, sister ship to Disney Wish, including details about onboard venues, signature experiences, and luxurious staterooms – all charting a course for adventure.

Disney Treasure Revealed

The “Grand Reveal” for Disney Treasure – which was postponed for several days due to Hurricane Idalia – has given cruise travelers and Disney fans alike a lot to be excited for.

The reveal video opened with the unlocking of a small, padlocked box with an engraved Disney Treasure plate on the lid, revealing a treasure map shaped like a cruise ship and showcasing stylized representations of famous Disney locations from favorite films, including Aladdin, Coco, The Lion King, Moana, Mulan, The Incredibles, and Zootopia.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Disney Treasure promises to “unlock more Disney stories than ever before” with adventure beginning in the Grand Hall, with a bronze statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on their Magic Carpet.

The ship’s overall theme is “adventure” with nods to the most adventurous of Disney movies, theme parks, and stories throughout the ship’s decor and venues.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Theme Parks on the High Seas

Disney Treasure is the first ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet to offer theming related to the company’s theme parks.

For example, the brand new Skipper Society is a lounge near the ship’s central Grand Hall, evoking Disney Parks’ iconic Jungle Cruise attraction with an tropical décor and lush details.

Disney Treasure Skipper Society

Similarly, Periscope Pub is inspired by the 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the popular attraction that was open at Walt Disney World from 1971 to 1994. With steampunk décor and a “mysterious window” into the undersea world, guests will truly have an adventure in another world with every visit.

Periscope Pub

Disney Treasure will also feature its own 760-foot AquaMouse water coaster, with an all new adventure touring the “Mysterious Temple of the Golden Egg” as raft swirls through the waterslide to thrill every guest.

Entertainment Options

Guests on the new ship will also enjoy classic favorites as well as brand new, exclusive entertainment experiences. One of the ship’s stage productions will be the favorite tale as old as time, “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as the adventurous “Disney Seas the Adventure” opening show.

The wildly popular deck party, Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, will also be offered on Disney Treasure, complete with the cruise line’s signature fireworks (weather permitting).

Plaza de Coco

Dining venues will also offer entertainment of their own, with a Coco-themed two-night dining experience at Plaza de Coco, picking up from where the colorful 2017 Pixar movie ended and including the spirit of family throughout each event. The menu will be themed with Mexican influences as well, creating an all-immersive adventure for guests.

For a more high-tech dining adventure, Worlds of Marvel will also offer a new signature experience with details yet to be revealed, and guests will enjoy two nights’ dining at the superhero-themed venue.

Adventurous Staterooms

Guests will even enjoy elements of adventure and exploration in the ship’s 1,256 staterooms, with artwork highlighting the brave spirits portrayed in Pocahontas, Up, Encanto, and other favorite films.

Especially adventurous is the ship’s signature “Tomorrow Tower Suite” with nearly 2,000 square feet of living space overlooking the ship’s top deck from inside the forward funnel. The exclusive suite can be accessed via a private, ensuite elevator and will comfortably sleep eight guests. Stateroom features include separate eating, sleeping, and play areas, as well as a full kitchen.

Of special interest to eager cruisers is the fact that Disney Treasure will debut from Port Canaveral on December 21, 2024, with a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, the first of alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings the ship will offer. While ports of call have not been confirmed, undoubtedly the ship will call on Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Bookings for Disney Treasure open on September 20, 2023, though previous Disney Cruise Line guests can book as early as Tuesday, September 12.