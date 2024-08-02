Disney Destiny Cruise Ship: Everything We Know So Far

Lately, most of the news coming from Disney Cruise Line has been all about Disney Treasure, the “adventure” themed ship that is due to enter service in December of 2024.

But now it’s time for the second Wish-class vessel to step aside to make way for the third-Wish class ship: Disney Destiny – both of which follow in the wake of the flag-ship of the Wish-class, Disney Wish.

The 4,000-passenger new-build, which is currently under construction at Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard, will be approximately 144,000-gross tons when she’s completed and ready to begin her career at sea at the end of 2025 – entering service almost exactly one year after the soon-to-be finished Disney Treasure.

The new Disney Destiny, which is inspired by the classic heroes and villains of Walt Disney Animation and Marvel, has officially been unveiled to the world during a special virtual event.

The three-day “heroes and villains” themed reveal, which lasted from July 30, 2024, through August 1, 2024, on the Disney Parks Blog, provided the first look at entertainment, dining, accommodations, and decor onboard, as well as details about the new family-friendly ship’s inaugural itineraries.

Here is everything we know so far.

Bringing Disney and Marvel Lore to Life

While all Disney cruise ships have a similar, classic look, they also each find their own unique identities by taking inspiration from Disney characters and films.

In the case of Disney Destiny, the classic heroes and villains from Disney films and the Marvel cinematic universe – which will help guests unleash the hero within – have inspired the theming for the latest ship.

Marvel on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

“Onboard, guests will be inspired, encouraged and empowered by heroes and villains alike, universally beloved for their strength of character and distinctive personalities. The ship will be a celebration of the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of the many myths and legends, fairy tales and fantasies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks,” read a statement from the cruise line.

For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel character will adorn the ship’s stern. Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots will have the honor of decorating the ship’s filigree.

The Grand Hall, which is the first area guests see when coming onboard and will a hub for interacting with fan-favorite heroes and villains in the flesh, will also feature a statue inspired by the “Black Panther” movies.

Marvel on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

For big Marvel fans, this will be an appreciated tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed T’Challa / Black Panther, who died from cancer in 2020.

More heroic and villainous influences will also be found throughout the ship – from custom artwork in all staterooms to special-themed dining opportunities and family-friendly entertainment.

Entertainment For All Onboard Disney Destiny

Disney cruise ships are often described as theme parks at sea, and Disney Destiny will set sail with plenty of new and improved opportunities for fun.

Just to name one example, guests will be invited to write their own vacation legends at Saga – a central hub for family-friendly activities by day and an adult-exclusive hang-out by night. The two-story venue will be inspired by Wakanda (from “Black Panther”) and be home to activities like interactive game shows.

Disney Destiny AquaMouse

In terms of family-friendly entertainment, the pool decks will feature the latest rendition of the AquaMouse water ride, which first debuted on Disney Wish and will now feature a unique story on all Wish-class vessels.

The 760-foot-long attraction, which is essentially a theme park ride at sea, will feature a new story titled “Sing a Silly Song.”

“The new show will exemplify the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts as Mickey and Minnie lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise,” read a preview from Disney Cruise Line.

Read Also: New Villain-Themed Attractions Unveiled for Disney Destiny

The Walt Disney Theatre, which is home to Broadway-Caliber entertainment fleet-wide, is also bringing back two fan-favorite shows: “Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” and “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

At De Vil’s piano lounge

Additionally, every cruise will feature a Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party (an updated version of the current pirate night at sea), the Hero Zone (home to free-play sports and family-friendly competitions), and Disney Uncharted Adventure (an interactive quest that uses guests’ mobile devices to complete missions around the ship).

And for couples traveling solo or parents who need a break from their kids, there will be plenty of adult-only spaces onboard, such as De Vil’s piano lounge, the pirates-themed Cask and Cannon pub, The Dr. Strange-themed Sanctum, and the Haunted Mansion Parlor, which will first debut onboard Disney Treasure later this year.

New Dining Options to Tantalize Taste Buds

Additional reveals highlighted several new dining experiences that will only be found onboard Disney Destiny, which includes Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, Worlds of Marvel, 1923, and Edna Á La Mode Sweets.

Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King will be a one-of-a-kind, immersive dining experience, during which guests will enjoy their meals as they listen to the classic songs performed by live musicians and watch performers tell the story on a special stage.

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King on Disney Destiny

Worlds of Marvel will, of course, be a Marvel-themed dining experience. As families enjoy gourmet dishes, a story will unfold on screens around them starring Rocket and Groot from the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

1923 is extra special, as it is named for the year that The Walt Disney Company was founded by Walt Disney. The company’s more than 100-year legacy will be celebrated with more than 1,000 drawings, props and other tools of classic Disney animation on display.

Last but not least, the all new Edna Á La Mode Sweets, which is inspired by Edna from “The Incredibles,” will be a can’t miss dessert spot. A selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies, and specialty treats will all be on the menu.

Family-Friendly Accommodations on a Heroic Scale

As Disney is one of the top family-friendly cruise lines, it only makes sense that the staterooms have been designed to cater to the needs of families, all of which will be decorated with custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of beloved Disney heroes.

“Disney Destiny will offer spacious, comfortable and functional staterooms that uniquely meet the needs of families. Most staterooms will feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, and many will offer the option of a connecting door that adjoins staterooms to accommodate larger groups,” said DCL.

Disney Destiny Verandah Stateroom (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Read Also: What Are the Best Cruise Lines for Families?

For guests looking to splurge on their future sailings, the ship will offer concierge suites, which will include access to a private lounge and sun deck for suite-guests only. These accommodations will be inspired by “Fantasia” and “The Incredibles.”

There will also be eight extra luxurious “Hero Suites” – four of which will be inspired by “Hercules” and four of which will be inspired by “The Incredibles.”

Disney Destiny Tower Suite

Last but not least, the biggest and most exciting suite onboard – called the Destiny Tower Suite – is inspired by Iron Man.

The Marvel-themed penthouse, which will be located within one of the ship’s iconic funnels, will be nearly 2,000 square-feet, and will feature amenities like a full kitchen, and a private elevator.

Disney Destiny’s Inaugural Itineraries

So, where will the new DCL ship officially make her debut? We now know that the new vessel will homeport in Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Florida.

While the details of her maiden voyage that will officially begin her career haven’t been released yet, DCL announced that it is anticipated to take place in November of 2025.

Her inaugural season will then include a mix of 4 to 5-night sailings to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean, including calls on Castaway Cay, Disney’s original private island, and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney’s new private destination that just opened in summer of 2024.

Initial bookings will open to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club Members – which is the name of the DCL loyalty program – on September 6, 2024. Bookings will open to the general public on September 12, 2024.